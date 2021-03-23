





Letters to the editor

We need to reduce use of fossil fuels Re: Alberta's campaign against Netflix's Bigfoot Family a win for Albertans (March 19) Columnist David Staples points out that Jason Kenney's Canadian Energy Centre, aka the war room, rightly comes in for some mocking. He also indicates that the war room's attack on a kids' animated movie was not a case for mocking. Nonetheless, CBC's radio program, Because News, does a good job of just that in its March 19 episode. It is worth a listen. If the outburst by Kenney and his war room on this is a win for Alberta, the battle is surely lost. It is always interesting to see what lengths those used to power will go to when they start to seriously lose control of the messaging. Perhaps it is time to throw in the towel and admit that the climate crisis is real, we caused it through our own misuse of fossil fuels and we need to do a bunch of things fast to avert the worst of the crisis (none of which involves burning yet more fossil fuels).

Article content While the Conservative Party of Canada is not there yet (as we saw from their policy convention last week), most Canadians are. We need to get on with the real task at hand – drastically reducing our use of fossil fuels. Michael Blythe

Scotland Time to fully open economy Do we remember what the reason for the lockdown was last year? It was to keep hospital ICUs from overflowing and it was to be for two weeks only. Now we have two (!!) people in Brantford General Hospital with the virus and we have to go back to red from orange. To Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, Brant’s acting medical officer of health, and our politicians, I say it is time to open the economy to its full potential. You cannot tell us what we can and cannot do. You can only advise us and we can make our own decisions. We are not toddlers. It is about time politicians understand this message. Adriana Sietsma

Brantford Vaccine confusion There appears to be considerable confusion among people surrounding the intended effects or possible benefits of taking the COVID-19 vaccine. One fallacy is that the vaccine will prevent you from catching the virus. Even big pharma itself makes no such assertion. The claim is simply that an injection can ameliorate your symptoms if and when you do catch the virus and so reduce suffering and the frequency of hospitalization. Another misconception is that vaccinated people are less likely to spread the virus to others. But there is scant evidence for this and so, in effect, vaccinated carriers are essentially as contagious as non-vaccinated ones. Hence the injunction to remain masked even after having had a shot.

Article content This also vitiates the ethical argument that your own inoculation will protect the health of others, which is akin to claiming you can prevent migraines in others by taking a Tylenol for your own headache. Furthermore, it is wrong to assume that the vaccine confers long-lasting protection because it doesn’t. An American medical expert, Dr. Payal Kohli, says antibodies can wane over time and their effectiveness can wear off in as little as a few months, making reinfection a possibility. Rampant vaccine hesitancy even among health-care workers themselves does little to inspire confidence in me to jump on the experimental vaccine bandwagon. Werner Broschinski

Princeton End daylight time I always have been a morning person, so as we move closer to spring, I enjoy that each morning the sun rises earlier. We now have been plunged back into morning darkness due to daylight time. The twice annually resetting of clocks has been proven to cause physical and emotional anxiety for many. If I had my way in this matter, eastern standard time would become the permanent standard. Gilbert Bouw,

Dutton, Ont.

