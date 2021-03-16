Letters to the editor
Local vaccine delivery efficient
I have been rather negative in the past about the Brant County Health Unit but, barring a few system crashes in early booking, the delivery of vaccines has been efficient. We went to Paris fairgrounds and I have heard that the other sites are equally great.
All the workers delivering the vaccine, registering us and then seeing us on our way could not have been more pleasant.
Congratulations to the local powers-that-be on their decision to start delivering vaccines when they were available rather than waiting for some idiotic government rollout date.
Catherine Swan
Brantford
Step in right direction
During the past week, the European Union has taken the lead in regulating ESG investing. That is, investments that take environmental, social and governance factors into account. The Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation aims to combat greenwashing and increase corporate transparency. With that in place, investors will better be able to identify organizations that are truly environmentally friendly.
Coupled with fossil fuel divestment, which has now reached over $14 trillion US according to gofossilfree.org, the ESG investing megatrend can help us shift from fossil fuels to clean energy. Ultimately, these initiatives reduce greenhouse gas emissions and will help limit the severity of climate change.
The EU’s new standards to regulate sustainable investing is a step in the right direction; one in which other countries should follow suit.
Brett Stubbert,
Brantford
Hard lockdowns yield rewards
Re: Lockdowns both help, cause harm (Our Views, March 12)
Once again, Postmedia editorial writers cover up for the poor approach to lockdowns in Ontario and, more widely, Canada.
Ontario used shutdowns. We shut services businesses deemed not essential.Our governments did not make the hard decisions to enforce the behaviour changes we needed to stop people from infecting each other. This is why COVID-19 has dragged on. It’s no wonder that people are frustrated, depressed or angry.The problem was not the lockdown; the problem was a poor design of lockdowns.
Both N.Z. and Australia used short lockdowns to deal with outbreaks. Both countries are close to normal, hosting sports, concerts and lots of large fun things. That’s the reward for hard lockdowns.
Brantford
