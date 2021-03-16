Letters to the editor

Article content

Local vaccine delivery efficient

I have been rather negative in the past about the Brant County Health Unit but, barring a few system crashes in early booking, the delivery of vaccines has been efficient. We went to Paris fairgrounds and I have heard that the other sites are equally great.

All the workers delivering the vaccine, registering us and then seeing us on our way could not have been more pleasant.

Congratulations to the local powers-that-be on their decision to start delivering vaccines when they were available rather than waiting for some idiotic government rollout date.

Catherine Swan

Brantford

Step in right direction

During the past week, the European Union has taken the lead in regulating ESG investing. That is, investments that take environmental, social and governance factors into account. The Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation aims to combat greenwashing and increase corporate transparency. With that in place, investors will better be able to identify organizations that are truly environmentally friendly.