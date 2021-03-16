Letters to the editor

Letters to the editor
Local vaccine delivery efficient

I have been rather negative in the past about the Brant County Health Unit but, barring a few system crashes in early booking, the delivery of vaccines has been efficient. We went to Paris fairgrounds and I have heard that the other sites are equally great.

All the workers delivering the vaccine, registering us and then seeing us on our way could not have been more pleasant.

Congratulations to the local powers-that-be on their decision to start delivering vaccines when they were available rather than waiting for some idiotic government rollout date.

Catherine Swan
Brantford

Step in right direction

During the past week, the European Union has taken the lead in regulating ESG investing. That is, investments that take environmental, social and governance factors into account. The Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation aims to combat greenwashing and increase corporate transparency. With that in place, investors will better be able to identify organizations that are truly environmentally friendly.

Coupled with fossil fuel divestment, which has now reached over $14 trillion US according to gofossilfree.org, the ESG investing megatrend can help us shift from fossil fuels to clean energy. Ultimately, these initiatives reduce greenhouse gas emissions and will help limit the severity of climate change.

The EU’s new standards to regulate sustainable investing is a step in the right direction; one in which other countries should follow suit.

Brett Stubbert,
Brantford

Hard lockdowns yield rewards

Re: Lockdowns both help, cause harm (Our Views, March 12)

Once again, Postmedia editorial writers cover up for the poor approach to lockdowns in Ontario and, more widely, Canada.

Lockdowns are a non-medical intervention countries used to achieve one objective: stop people infecting each other. It forces a short-term change in behaviour. New Zealand, Australia and China used them well.They used the “ribbon of steel” approach around infected areas to enforce personal limits on travel, curfews, and roadblocks. Police checks ensured only essential workers travelled or left the area. All closed many businesses and services. This stopped the desire for people to travel.  The lockdowns were short-term and hard.  

Ontario used shutdowns. We shut services businesses deemed not essential.Our governments did not make the hard decisions to enforce the behaviour changes we needed to stop people from infecting each other. This is why COVID-19 has dragged on. It’s no wonder that people are frustrated, depressed or angry.The problem was not the lockdown; the problem was a poor design of lockdowns. 

Both N.Z. and Australia used short lockdowns to deal with outbreaks. Both countries are close to normal, hosting sports, concerts and lots of large fun things. That’s the reward for hard lockdowns.

Ed Bernacki
Brantford
Underwhelming

Recently, Brantford posted online its Re-imagining Arrowdale park survey, with the city claiming an “overwhelming” response, with 462 respondents, of which 332, or 78 per cent, were positive, and 130, or 28 per cent, were negative.
Brantford’s population was 98,400 in 2020. So, the results tell me the city reached 0.47 per cent of the population. The positive responses represent only 0.33 per cent of the population, hardly the definition of overwhelming.
Friends of Arrowdale, the grassroots group seeking to save the golf course, ran a COVID-shortened petition campaign, gathering 8,019 signatures, or 0.8% of the population. Canvassers obtained 7,871 signatures to save Arrowdale, or 98 per cent of the total entries. That’s overwhelming. The petition sheets asked respondents to check one box: sell or save. The city’s survey never had that option.
Another item left off the the city survey is the cost of the new park. If folks knew it was going to cost $5,348,000 in principal and interest over 20 years paid back on property taxes, the results may have been different.
The city obtained a miniscule sampling of the public and deemed this acceptable, which has been the city’s direction of late. We deserve better.
I suggest the city should obtain a greater sampling on this issue, It seems Friends of Arrowdale has done a far better job and they are all volunteers.
Brantford citizens are not swayed by numbers generated by the city that are not representative of the greater population.
If the city reached more than 0.47 per cent of the population, then perhaps they can use the word overwhelming in place of underwhelming.

Dan Oakes
Brantford

