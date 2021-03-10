





Letters to the editor

Article content An appreciation Brantford lost two great gentlemen last week. Much has been written, appropriately and deservedly, about Walter Gretzky and all that he has done for our community and nation. I did not personally know Walter or any of the Gretzky family but have always admired their contributions. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Letters to the editor Back to video In my opinion, the other great gentleman we lost was Ken Simmons, who passed away March 6 . Ken was my Grade 7 teacher at Grandview Public School in the late 1950s when I was an introvert. For all of my life – I am now 76 – I have credited Ken Simmons for having encouraged and convinced me to always live to my full potential. In my autograph book at that time – a popular fad back then, he wrote: “ The only failure is in no longer trying. “ While I had many good teachers in elementary and secondary schools and university, no one could match Ken Simmons. Whatever successes I may have enjoyed I attribute primarily to my great Grade 7 teacher. I am aware also of a group of Ken’s former students who, to this year, lunched regularly with him to reinforce what he meant to so many.

Article content Since retiring six years ago, I have been able to enjoy Ken’s company through our mutual membership in the Brant County Men’s Probus Club. of which Ken was its founding president . He will be very much missed but fondly remembered by so many . Doug Reeves,

Brantford Nothing to lose Re: Kudos (Letter, March 9) Could it be that the reason our local MP, Phil McColeman, felt at ease to voice his own opinion on an issue instead of conforming to the Conservative Party line is that he recently announced he would not be running in the next federal election?

Mr. McColeman no longer has anything to lose. Faye Prince

Brantford Praise for vaccine clinic On Monday, I got my COVID-19 vaccination at the Brant Brantford Paramedics station at 355 Henry St. It was an impressive experience. There was lots of parking and the indoor space is huge. The staff has obviously worked hard to set it up to be both inviting and efficient. We were passed smoothly from one step to the next. Everyone was extremely professional, as well as friendly and kind. The necessary waiting times seemed to be over in no time. I was so impressed at the enthusiasm of everyone involved and the excellent location. Loreen Gamble

Brantford End ward system Re: Election process (Letter, March 9) The letter writer is correct to suggest that all city councillors be elected at large instead of representing wards. I have brought up the issue in the past, but not as well as this writer. Some councillors probably don’t like to see how the public feels about their performance.

Article content There are good ones and not-so-good ones and some who just occupy a seat at the council table. I think that for some councillors the status goes to their heads and they keep running for office, whether competent or not, with the same small complement of supporters. All citizens should vote for all councillors because today it is possible to watch and make an assessment of their capability or lack of, when they are at a council meeting. Most residents do not ever have a need to deal with a city councillors. You really find out the competence level of a councillor and whether they belong at the council table if you must ask for help. Terry Price,

Brantford No excuse for slow vaccine rollout The U.S. is vaccinating three million people a day. It plans to begin giving shots to the general public in early May and, yet, here in Ontario, we just started vaccinating seniors. Why? Canada has about 37 million people. If we vaccinated at a similar rate, everybody in Canada could receive their first shot in less than a month. PM Trudeau and Premier Ford are allowing people to get sick and die. They make excuses like we don’t have the vaccine supply or we lack the needed personnel. Stop making excuses and get it done. Scott Boa,

Ingersoll, Ont.

