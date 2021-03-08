





Letters to the editor

One of a kind Walter Gretzky was a great hockey father. Everywhere he went, he touched everyone. He did hockey events and speaking events, as well. I met Walter in London, Ont., in 2001 at the London Sports Celebrity Dinner. He is one of a kind. Walter will be missed by all. Paul Augustine,

Thedford, Ont.

Thedford, Ont. Walter was a great one Thank you, Walter, for being you and what you brought to this great country of ours. We are grateful. Many years ago, I was with Zurich Insurance, which had Wayne Gretzky a spokesperson. I had the privilege of meeting him a couple of times. The lasting impression I have of Wayne is his integrity, humbleness and down-to-earth persona. Seeing the tributes pour in for Walter, it is easy to see that the apples don’t fall too far from the tree. Walter, may you be at rest now. Thank you for being you. Bill Kinney,

Woodbridge, Ont. Nailed it Re: MP says ‘pandemic is being exploited politically’ (March 6)

Article content I opened The Expositor and the above article’s headline jumped out at me. I turned the page and there was yet another in the long series of political cartoons about Justin Trudeau and the pandemic, including a previous one showing a syringe through the PM’s head about which a previous reader complained. Yes, Phil McColeman has hit the nail right on the head. Robert J. MacMillan

Brantford Kudos Kudos to Phil McColeman and The Expositor. When I read the article, I had to rush to the window, throw open the curtains and look to see if pigs were flying by. Imagine a politician with the courage to stand up against the majority and speak his truth. Imagine a newspaper that printed a differing viewpoint from the fear-mongering propaganda that has been relentlessly pushed by the mainstream media. Well done Mr. McColeman for standing up for Canadians who deserve politicians with integrity, backbone and critical thinking skills. And thank you to The Expositor for having the guts to remember that all sides of an issue should be reflected in a newspaper. Melanie Bell

Paris Election process Over the past few decades, constituents of Brantford have trusted their city councillors to make the right decisions and hope they have the best interests of the municipality in mind. However, during the current council’s terms, it seems the majority of councillors have decided that their personal items and political survival are more important than the people they represent.

Article content So, who do they represent? Brantford residents are able to vote for two council candidates to represent their ward and the mayor. But why do we only vote for two councillors when all 11 makes decisions for the city as a whole? In my opinion, we should be able to reflect over the four-year term and come to our own conclusions as to who on council made effective and positive decisions for the future of our great city. We can’t base our decisions on what candidates tell us at the door because, well, that’s just not reliable. We are not going to agree with all decisions made by council but we should be able to express our opinion during the voting process. That is what democracy is all about. Councillors cowering in their respected wards because they know they are untouchable by the majority of voters is not democracy. There are so many contentious issues that occurred over this current term. I know you’re thinking: “Well, just call your councillor.” Well, no, council passed a new muzzle code of conduct that doesn’t allow councillors to discuss an item (in the negative) with residents once it has been approved by council. So where does our voice fit in here? It’s time we made a change. It’s time we were able to vote for all members of council. It’s time to take back our voice. It’s time the actions of councillors had consequences. There is a petition going around to change the election process so we can vote for all councillors. Let’s step up, Brantford. Peter Sheere

Brantford

