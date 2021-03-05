





Letters to the editor

Who are the "big-money buyers?" Good luck to any local resident hoping to buy a home here. I know people born and raised here who can't afford a house in their own city. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. I'm aware people from Toronto are flooding here, having been paid unbelievable amounts for their homes. As one local real estate leaflet states: "We have big-money buyers." Does anyone else wonder where the "big money" is coming from? Has anyone else heard of the "Vancouver model?" Susan Turner

Brantford High rents How in the world are young people expected to move into an apartment with the high rents in Brantford? We have grandchildren trying to find appropriate living accommodations who don’t earn enough to pay between $1,100 and almost $2,000 per month. Our city council seems concerned about the homeless and those addicted to drugs whereas the working poor — those earning minimum wage or slightly above — fall through the cracks. What about young people who are trying desperately to begin their adult life while being forced to still live at home since rents in this city are so high?

Article content There is lots of talk about raising taxes as well but still nothing for the working poor and the senior homeowners. I agree that homelessness is a problem, but perhaps some of this could be solved by rents being affordable. Even rent-geared-to-income units are so scarce that there is a waiting list some five to six years long. Lynn Burtch

Brantford Condo living Re: Brant asked to take over fire hydrant inspections at condos (Feb. 27) I moved into a condo for the first time nine years ago, learning many things along the way. Many condo owners are seniors who have downsized. We have a nice home in a nice neighbourhood and, for a fee, we get our lawn cut and our snow removed. Being a member of a condo board of directors is a non-paying job that comes with legislated roles and responsibilities. Not everyone knows everything so the government requires the hiring of a property manager, who provides information and helps the board make decisions. In my eyes, a condo that has not had its hydrants inspected shows a lack of responsibility on the part of the property manager, who should have informed the board of its duties. In my opinion, property management companies do not provide the service condo owners pay for. Many property managers are untrained individuals who have their own agendas. They forget they are hired by the board and many times act as if they are the board. They are regulated by the government but their performance is seldom checked.

Article content Many things need to be changed when it comes to condo living, but, in my mind, it begins with education. Condo owners must know what it is they can do to help themselves and not leave it solely up to their board and definitely not to the property manager. Condo directors need to know that all roads lead back to them. They are doing this function in good faith but should be knowledgeable of the laws and rules that will assist them with making the right decisions for all homeowners. John Choma

Brantford Bring on elections I am so looking forward to the next elections, provincially and federally, so we can get rid of these two incompetent, waffling, self-serving (and serving their friends) political mistakes. We need leaders who are truly working for the people of Ontario and Canada. We deserve much better. Please don’t forget what is happening now and in the past. They are counting on it. David Lee,

Denfield, Ont. Cartoon a disgrace I found Tim Dolighan’s editorial cartoon (March 2) to be in poor taste. To include Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in a spoof regarding the winter Olympics is appalling and disgraceful. Haven’t they been through enough without being used as pawns to make a point? Shame on you, Tim Dolighan and Postmedia. S. DiBattista,

London, Ont.

