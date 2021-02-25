





Letters to the editor

Article content Arrowdale a multi-purpose facility We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Letters to the editor Back to video When we were kids many years ago, winter meant road hockey but that is no longer a safe option with increased traffic. So, we now turn to tobogganing to get our kids out in the fresh air, having fun and getting exercise. But some families don’t have the financial means to get the needed toboggans and, during the pandemic, stores had little or no stock. Through some generous benefactors, Friends of Arrowdale ran a free saucer giveaway program for those wishing to enjoy this great pastime. The initial success of this program has spurred more people wanting to be a part of it next winter, with the potential to expand to other city areas. The program’s success was evident on Feb. 21, when we handed out our last nine saucers to kids who had never tobogganed before. The hills of Arrowdale were alive with laughter. Priceless. Arrowdale provides a fun and safe place to toboggan. Arrowdale is not just a golf course. It’s a multi-purpose facility that has been around about 100 years.

Article content I look forward to the giveaway program being an annual event and to handing out more saucers to kids at Arrowdale. Let’s not lose this gem. Let’s save it for future generations. Dan Oakes

Brantford Growing need Re: New official plan guides city growth to 2051 (Jan. 30) In light of the Expositor’s article, I’m curious to know whether members of city council might reconsider the sale of Arrowdale Public Golf Course. By its own calculations, the city expects a population increase of 63,300 people in the next 30 years. Though I haven’t done a formal scientific survey, I would guesstimate that, among those 63,300 new citizens, there are probably at least a few hundred — and quite possibly, a few thousand — men, women, teenagers and youngsters who include a round of golf as one of their means of social, recreational or athletic activities. Arrowdale offers that opportunity at reasonable rates. It is centrally located—a five- to 15-minute drive from most anywhere in the city. The course is well suited to golfers of all ages and abilities. It has nice dining facilities. And it is a great winter destination for kids wishing to run a toboggan down a hill, or strap on a pair of cross-country skis. Is it not the responsibility of a municipality to make available to its citizens public sporting and recreational facilities? We have city owned and operated baseball diamonds, soccer fields, arenas and nature trails. And we have a fine nine-hole golf course already well established and waiting for some of those 63,300 new citizens.

Article content Do the right thing: Stop the sale of Arrowdale. Billy Hignell

Brantford Confusion I believe some time ago, Justin Trudeau was not averse to the word “genocide” when referring to our past relations with our Indigenous peoples. Today, he has difficulty with this word when applied to China and their far worse and proven acts that are still being applied. Can someone explain? Edward Samborski

Simcoe Stay home I don’t often agree with the government; however, when it comes to the restrictions regarding international travel, I am in full support. In fact, I believe they should apply to all international travel, not just Mexico and Caribbean countries. People who choose to travel during the pandemic, unless for emergency purposes, such as funerals and family illnesses, should be penalized for being very selfish, and not considering how their actions impact their communities. I have zero sympathy for those who feel “interned” upon arrival. They knew what they were doing. If these travellers want to know what internment is, they should read up on how the Japanese were forced inland during the Second World War, or how the Nazis treated the Jews during the same period. Nobody likes being under a lockdown, as it has been well documented. Suck it up, stay home, stay safe, and help protect your communities. It’s the only way we can attempt to defeat this pandemic. Mark Szymanowski

Oshawa, Ont.

