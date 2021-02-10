





Letters to the editor

Letters to the editor

Article content Life is to be lived “Stay home — stay safe” is not a mantra that resonates with me. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Letters to the editor Back to video For there are far too many crystalline snowflakes to taste on my tongue, And far too few heartbeats left. There are far too many majestic trees to marvel at as they reach up and scrape the heavens. And far too few breaths left. The Grim Reaper negotiated with me once and gave me these past 10 years. I doubt his generosity will be extended a second time. So, I choose to live these days, wringing out every drop of our beautiful, shared humanity. When my lonely, failing mother quietly asks for a bit of company, I will be at her bedside, holding her hand, laughing and remembering. I will walk outside, and dance and sing, and do all the things my soul knows is healthy for me. I will greet neighbours and strangers with smiles, rather than judgmental scowls. I will not spend precious time cowering in fear, tuning in to a screen seemingly hell-bent on fracturing our humanity. And, my beloved, I will never treat you like a biohazard to be avoided.

Article content For when my moment comes – my last breath exhaled, I will be proud that my days were spent exploring and enjoying this magnificent world. I will be glad that I reached out with smiles, hugs and visits to any desperate soul who just needed

a reminder that life is to be lived and that the best medicine of all is love. Melanie Bell

Paris Arrowdale worth saving I think there are many good reasons for the city not to sell the Arrowdale Golf Course. And I think it’s scary that our mayor and a majority of our councillors never stopped to really care or to listen to the concerns of residents and the councillors in whose ward Arrowdale sits. Arrowdale has been around for more than 90 years and it’s accessible, Many in the community have cherished memories tied to Arrowdale. Arrowdale represents green space that helps get people, especially our seniors, outdoors and provides recreation, which is good for mental health. I don’t want councilors who simply wants to pave over Brantford. I want councilors who really care about the people and are smart enough to make good decisions for us. Please save Arrowdale. Dorothy Thom

Brantford Way forward with China The Chinese government has occupied Tibet for 70 years, persecuted religious minorities, reneged on treaty undertakings with Hong Kong and it continually threatens Taiwan. China’s neighbours — South Korea, Japan and Australia — are under no illusions regarding the country’s aggressive expansion plans, aiming for world domination.

Article content It’s time to tune out our PM and join with the other four members of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance — Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States, increase our military spending, reduce our Chinese imports as much as possible and start hurting the Chinese Central Committee. There is still time to save us all from China’s hegemony. It starts with Hong Kong and Taiwan. Some may recall the “invincible“ USSR and all the lefty academics assuring us that Reagan and Thatcher were crazy to believe it could be contained. In fact, it fell apart in less than a decade. Eastern Europe and the Russian people have enjoyed much more political and economic freedom ever since. John Purkiss

St. George Scare tactics Our prime minister and all too powerful chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, continuing to feed fear. We are warned of new variants of the coronavirus that will take root in the country and cause destruction if we do not comply with more rules and lockdown methods. This plague will be with us for decades, like the flu has been. There will be different variants and the people will just have to adjust. The nation cannot take too much more of these oppressive measures. It is time to get back to pre-pandemic times, which can be done easily. But the state would have to relinquish its control over the masses, and I think it does not want to do that any time soon. Stephen Flanagan

Ottawa

