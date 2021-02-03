Letters to the editor

Article content continued
We need to do better for the kids and their future.
Garry Goold
Brantford
Less expensive alternative
I find it unnerving that rather than initiate talks with Brant County, city council is getting everyone all worked up about a new expressway running adjacent to Oakhill Cemetery.
Building a new bridge across the Grand River comes with environmental concerns and a heft price tag. A new bridge across Whiteman’s Creek, plus widening to four lanes Highway 53 and 24 to Highway 403, would be a far less expensive and provide a more useful alternative with a far greater use for a much longer period of time. The newly reduced speeds on Hwy. 53 easily could be readjusted.
I do not like continually criticizing our council but I do have higher expectations of our elected officials.
Robert Burtch
Brantford
Let’s talk Brantford: useful or theatre?
I fully support cities that harness the collective brainpower of people. We have Let’s Talk Brantford.
Residents could help design Arrowdale Park with a survey; but just 0.33 per cent did (332). The city then asked people to pick one of three designs in a “quick poll.” Just 0.24 per cent did. Is a quick poll the best way to make a $4-million, 100-year decision? Three rough sketches were provided but no details of park objectives, features, differences, business plan or financing plan.And this is a problem.
No one could make an informed decision. Why do we need parking for 50 cars? How is this age-friendly for seniors?What experience does this design encourage? Where is the discussion? What will draw people to the park? Where is the value-for-money assessment?
What does the city want from residents: guesses, opinions or informed decisions?If it wants informed decisions, then it must reach people beyond its website and educate them on issues. A “quick poll” is useful to pick a flavour of ice cream, not to make a $4-million decision.
I asked a market research expert about the validity of these surveys as representative of residents. His response? “Totally useless. Surveys are not random and not large enough.” He concluded that is done only to say that “we invited public participation.”
I have greater concerns for the governance review. This is being forced during the state of emergency. The issues are complex.A survey is not the right tool. This is a golden opportunity here to engage thousands of new people moving to the city to consider its future. Will that happen? It must. I checked some videos offered as education on the issues. About 0.02 per cent of residents had reviewed it before me (20). Yet, why are we changing the way we are governed with COVID-19 killing people?At a minimum, not less than 5,000 people should contribute to this effort.
City engagement systems require a foundation of trust and integrity. From what I see, we need more of both. It was launched too quickly before city staff were prepared and skilled. The risk is that the system becomes engagement theatre – the illusion that engagement happened – not true engagement. We all lose when that happens.
Ed Bernacki
Brantford