Letters to the editor

Make new structures less threatening

Re: Bigger not better (Letter, Jan. 28)

As with the proposed seven-story development on Fairview Drive, two, much bigger, sore thumbs, soon could be on Brantford’s horizon on King George Road. Should they proceed, their saving grace may be the loss of the said restaurant instead of the removal of any historic buildings downtown.

A saying common among environmentalists is build up, not out. This maximizes the site and, on the outer edges of town, saves farmland. While these are worthwhile goals, new structures do not have to diminish or demean their surrounding areas.

Architectural style and selected exterior features can make them less threatening, as can the manner in which they are presented to the neighborhood’s population. Bigger may not be better but at least it is more acceptable.

In the meantime, it would be nice if city hall listened to what the people are saying through their councilors.

Tony Broscomb
Brantford

Reckless financial planning

I understand the need for taxes and the reasons why they sometimes must increase.

But an issue that I and many in the city struggle with is unnecessary debt.

Currently, Brantford city councillors are looking at a maximum $4-million debenture loan to construct a highly opposed Arrowdale park.

Look at the terms to service this loan: $4 million over 20 years at three per cent interest, according to a Brantford senior financial analyst.

I am informed that will cost the taxpayers $1,348,336 interest on top of the $4-million loan, or $267,000 a year in annual payments.

This cost does not include yearly maintenance.

So, we are led to believe that, in the grips of a global pandemic, with revenue down, no funds from the casino and many not working or their businesses closed, it’s OK to incur more debt and offload the costs onto already strained taxpayers.

This is reckless financial planning.

Unnecessary debt must not be undertaken in uncertain times.

Dan Oakes
Brantford

Sneaky

Since 1976, Alberta had a “coal policy” that protected the Foothills and Rocky Mountains from open-pit mining.

That all changed on a quiet Friday before the long weekend in May 2020 when Jason Kenney’s UCP government wrote that it was “rescinding the outdated coal policy.” This gave permission to foreign-owned coal companies to open as many as six open-pit mines on more than a million hectares of beautiful environmentally sensitive land. This also threatens the headwaters of the Oldman River, an essential water source for ranchers, farmers and drinking water for many.

When word started to leak out about the project, country singers Corb Lund, Paul Brandt, Ian Tyson and k.d. lang raised alarm bells and a petition was started that caused the UCP government to pause future leases and cancel recently issued ones. Previously approved permits still threaten over 400,000 hectares.

Good for Albertans to take up the battle against growth at any cost. Here, in Ontario, Doug Ford is also trying to pull a fast one. He has severely restricted the power of conservation authorities that oversee our sources of drinking water and control development in wetlands and floodplains. Mr. Ford has utilized minister’s zoning orders to allow demolition of three provincially significant wetlands in Vaughn and another order permitting destruction of a large coastal wetland in Pickering – to build warehouses.

When these orders are issued, there is no chance of appeal.

Now he wants to build Highway 413 through more greenbelt lands.

After making several big blunders early in his mandate, for which he received many well deserved “boos,” Mr. Ford got praise from me for his apparent dose of “Solomon’s wisdom” when he looked to have become a statesman. Maybe he needs a booster shot.

Whether in Alberta, Ontario or anywhere else, long-standing policies deserve open discussion of their benefits and risks before sneakily being changed. Our “maison” needs protecting.

Anyone know how to start a petition?

Paul Szak,
Brantford