Letters to the editor

Michael Blythe

Scotland

Columnist not objective

Re: A few Trump abettors will be missed, but most will not (Jan. 28)

Yet again we have a column from Andrew Cohen that shows clearly his obsession with American politics. Regardless of your political stripe, I find him to be incapable of being objective. Surely news reporting has not become so closed-minded that it cannot find a commentator or pundit who can objectively opine on Canadian politics.

Garry Goold

Brantford

Cold feet

It appears to me that Merck and Co., an American pharmaceutical giant, is getting cold feet.

It has pulled the plug on its efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine because their jabs failed to reproduce the same level of immunity which followed natural infection.

This leads me to believe that, in this case at least, the intended cure would have been worse than the disease.

Merck has instead redirected its research to develop an antiviral agent which can be taken orally as a pill.

This might prove unsettling to other pharmaceutical giants because it harbingers a break in jab row’s united front.

Werner Broschinski

Princeton

Are vaccination priorities a military secret?

The media report retirement homes, then front-line and essential workers as top-of-the-list for needle service. But after these logical groups, reliable information seems to lurk only in a black hole somewhere.

You may be over 80, as I am, and bear a dozen ghastly underlying ills; nobody in “public health” can reveal anything – except that deaths come too quickly and vaccine deliveries come too slowly. Public health websites and voices on the telephones only tell you how sorry they are that they know nothing