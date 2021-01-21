Letters to the editor

Sam Colaiacovo
Jan 21, 2021  •  8 hours ago  •  3 minute read

Curious

On Jan 20, The Globe and Mail wrote that vaccine manufacturer, Pfizer, is urging the federal government to cut or freeze corporate taxes and enhance tax credits for research and development. Pfizer also wants the Canada Revenue Agency to ease up on its investigation of multinational
corporations’ efforts to avoid paying taxes in Canada when companies try to shift profits generated in Canada to branch plants located in lower tax countries.

It is curious that these requests come at a time when Pfizer is delaying shipments of vaccine from its Belgium facility to Canada, but not the EU.

Perhaps Pfizer should let their CEO and CFO take a ride in the beautiful Belgium countryside and then stop and stroll through the many war cemeteries. They might be surprised by the thousands of tombstones of Canadian soldiers. Take a pause and think. If that doesn’t work, where does that put Pfizer on the list for environmental, social and governance investors?

Paul Szak,
Brantford

Stop pretending

Re: Killing pipeline will cost jobs, environment (Jan. 20)

In his column, Lorrie Goldstein attempts to establish that stopping Keystone is bad for the U.S. and Canada.

It would be better if everyone stopped pretending about this issue. PM Trudeau pretends he gives a hang about the project. He doesn’t. In fact, he owes President Biden one because it lets Trudeau look green without doing anything. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney should stop pretending there is anything Canada or Alberta can say to stop Biden from doing the right thing. There isn’t.

Everyone, including Mr. Goldstein, should stop pretending that completing Keystone makes sense. It doesn’t. If it did, the private sector would have ponied up the whole shot and not gone to the Alberta government for $1.5 billion that Kenny simply threw away through hubris. The voters in Alberta might want to remember that as he slashes funding for basic services, like health care.

Alberta could also stop pretending that the U.S. needs this dirty oil. It doesn’t. If the U.S. needed it for national energy security, even Biden (ranting environmentalist that Mr. Goldstein attempts to make him out to be) would not stop the pipeline.

Mr. Goldstein could stop pretending that it’s even remotely relevant that sending dirty oil to a country that doesn’t want or need it by pipeline is preferable to shipping it by rail or truck. It isn’t.

Alberta and Mr. Goldstein could stop pretending that it is not true that oil is a declining industry. It is. Or that it is relevant that it is marginally better than coal. It isn’t relevant. We need to quickly transition away from virtually all fossil fuels. Simply put, the “market” is finally figuring this out and Mr. Kenney and his fellow travellers just can’t accept it yet, much as Mr. Trump can’t accept that he lost the US election and will no longer be able to make stupid decisions like allowing the pipeline to proceed.

Both Mr. Kenney and Mr. Goldstein damage Canada’s future prospects by not accepting reality and moving on. Perhaps they could get together with former president Trump and figure out how to get over these personal disappointments.

Michael Blythe
Scotland

Democracy has spoken

Recent letters opposed to the Arrowdale sale included inflammatory statements that only serve to question the will of the majority of our citizens. Do you think that eight of 11 city councillors would go against the will of their citizens? No way!

Stating that a “great majority” of residents oppose the sale is an unsupported generalization and, at worst, a blatant falsehood. It reminds me of Donald Trump repeating that he won the election, which we all knew to be false based on evidence.

Democracy has spoken as reflected by our council’s vote.

The future 17-acre park will be used year-round by more people than the number of current golfers.

Money from the sale is to be used to develop affordable housing. I fully support subsidized housing. Beside by house in Holmedale, a six storey-housing complex is being built for people who cannot pay $1.000 to $2,000 a month in rent. I don’t like it but I realize that it is being built for the good of the people.

Miguel Bourassa
Brantford