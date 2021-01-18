Letters to the editor

Article content

Leadership with integrity needed

Re: City ‘vindicated’ in Arrowdale sale, says councillor (Jan. 15)

So, Coun. Jan Vanderstelt feels vindicated by the decision in the court case over the sale of the Arrowdale Municipal Golf Course? The only thing he and the other counciillors who voted to sell Arrowdale accomplished was to divide our great city. What councillors did may have been legal but, in my opinion, it was unethical.

We’ve never been told how much of the $14 million from the property’s sale will actually go towards affordable housing. We all know that it will be a lot less than $14 million

When are we going to get a breakdown of how the money will be spent?

All we can hope for now is that the voters remember the councillors who went along with this scheme.

Vote them out. Let’s get some leadership with integrity on the new council.

Ron Davis

Brantford