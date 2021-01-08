Letters to the editor

Jan 08, 2021

Doing the wave

I am surprised that we are adding the deaths from this second wave of COVID-19 to those from the first wave. We have never done that with the flu. But, yes, it gives a much scarier picture this way, does not it?

Adriana Sietsma
Brantford

Balancing act fails

Re: No miracle COVID cure (Our Views, Jan. 6)

The editorial mocks the idea of COVID Zero (locking down society until it has zero COVID cases) as there are no guarantees of success. I lived in New Zealand and Melbourne, Australia. New Zealand’s strategy of “go early, go hard” drove COVID rates to zero. When Melbourne hit 700 cases, it launched a hard lockdown with curfews, limits on travel, roadblocks and police checks. It took two months to drive COVID to zero. In both cases, governments communicated well to engage and involve people. Both countries are back to normal.

The editorial fails to express the true issue: it turns COVID into an ideological issue rather than a medical issue.

N.Z. and Melbourne were left-wing governments. The right-wing in Canada talks of “the need to balance business and COVID.” Have they calculated an acceptable level of deaths? This ideological battle is happening in Australia. The right-wing government let a tiny outbreak in Sydney fester. Soon it spread and became 180 cases in numerous cities. This, too, will be crushed but it should not have happened.

To compare COVID deaths:

• New Zealand, 25;

• Australia, 909;

• And Canada, 16,500-plus.

The “getting the right balance” is a failure. A full lockdown is hard on society. The editorial urges no more messing around with our lives. I am sure the living relatives of 16,500 dead citizens wish the government had messed with people’s lives. They may still be alive.

Ed Bernacki

Social media politics

On her official Facebook page, Leslyn Lewis wrote – along with posting a photo of slain Calgary police Sgt. Andrew Harnett for political purposes – the following: “Officer Harnett was originally from the riding of Haldimand-Norfolk which is the riding I represent.”

Excuse me? Did I miss a federal election since Ms. Lewis was nominated to be the riding’s Conservative candidate to replace Diane Finley, who is not seeking re-election? I certainly don’t recall seeing her name on a ballot anywhere.

To represent the riding, you must win an election. Ms. Lewis has not.

Using the death of Sgt. Harnett to bolster political aspirations is just sick.

Mrs. Finley would never have stooped so low or made such a foolish miscalculation. But she grew up here, while Ms. Lewis did not. Believe me, it shows.

I extend profound sympathies to the family and friends of Sgt. Harnett and the wider community mourning him. He was a humble hard-working man from Haldimand-Norfolk, who represented the best of us. May he rest in peace.

Jason Dale
Port Dover

Ford’s sledgehammer

It’s now all too apparent that Doug Ford has exactly one tool in his government’s pandemic response toolbox, and it’s a massive sledgehammer, which he is using to indiscriminately flatten the lives, careers and businesses of thousands of Ontarians.

All the while, the numbers keep rising. Why?

Because this lockdown/shutdown madness isn’t working.

Instead of focusing on the real heart of the matter, which is protecting long-term care homes and addressing the plight of low-wage workers who are unable to stay home or isolate when sick, the premier would rather make us all suffer, even though we aren’t in any way able to control these aforementioned situations.

I guess it goes hand in hand with his government’s “blame the public” attitude towards this mess.

Oh, well, at least he’s stopped with the constant shaming, since I guess he’s now having to eat crow over the the Phillips fiasco.

Gerry Davies
Brantford