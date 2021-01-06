Letters to the editor

About vaccine rollout

Re: First local doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive next week (Jan. 6)

Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, acting medical officer of health, reported that Brantford-Brant will be receiving Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines next week. Good news. Her comment that the province doesn’t want the health unit to release any further information about the vaccines, including how many doses Brantford-Brant will be receiving, is worrisome. What has happened to the promise of transparency? Why does the province want secrecy? This is not a military operation – it is a crisis in which we are all invested.

While I originally thought that the Ford government was initially doing a good job responding to a difficult crisis, recent events have undermined that opinion. Retired general Rick Hillier’s failure to administer the vaccine over the Christmas holidays and slow implementation of the vaccination program question the effectiveness of the province’s management of the program. Kneejerk responses to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases further compound the problem. Failure to implement a program  to address the problems in our nursing homes remains an issue, though some would argue that it is one that Ford inherited. The reality is, however, who cares what he inherited. What are we doing now to solve the problem? Why are personal support workers who refuse to take the vaccine being allowed to work in an environment where they can expose more seniors.

Politicians travelling abroad after telling us all to stay home and isolate represent the straw that broke the camel’s back, in my opinion. Chaos, poor judgment, secrecy and the lack of integrity are what we don’t need at this time.

Michael St. Amant
Brantford

A taxing issue

Re: Trudeau’s carbon tax to hit Ontario households hardest (Jan. 5)

Columnist Lorrie Goldstein spent a lot of time playing with numbers and quoting obscure reports about how much the carbon tax will cost individuals.  He seemed concerned that the Clean Fuel Standard would increase energy costs to families by about $10 per month in 2030, a decade from now.  However, the steps are necessary given the climate crisis.  If such an increase is a problem, it is an indication that minimum wage, welfare rates, the OAS and GIS, etc. need to be increased.  Or, better yet, a guaranteed annual income that keeps people out of poverty needs to be implemented.

Mr. Goldstein did not mention that the carbon taxes are intended to change behavior by encouraging consumer choices that don’t use fossil fuel, or don’t use as much.

His friend, Mr. Ford, could help this process immensely by reinstituting his predecessor’s rebates for EVs that Mr. Ford took away immediately upon becoming premier.  Perhaps the premier is too busy firing finance ministers who burn a lot of fossil fuel to pop off for a sunny vacation in St. Barts.

With luck, the new finance minister may convince Mr. Ford that such rebates are an excellent idea and could be funded by higher carbon taxes.

Michael Blythe
Scotland

Do you want fries with that?

Re: Brant enjoys record building year in 2020

It is only partly tongue in cheek that I say a low point for our city was the closure of our Burger King, which was replaced by a health food store, of all things. It could not get worse.

Now, I read that Paris is getting a Burger King. Let’s not get left behind.

If a community does not have a Burger King, the Conference Board of Canada counts it as a huge demerit in their ratings of great places to live.

Could some fan of fine dining please start an online petition to revive the Whopper in the Bell City?

Warren Bechard
Brantford