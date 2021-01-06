Article content
About vaccine rollout
Re: First local doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive next week (Jan. 6)
Letters to the editor
Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, acting medical officer of health, reported that Brantford-Brant will be receiving Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines next week. Good news. Her comment that the province doesn’t want the health unit to release any further information about the vaccines, including how many doses Brantford-Brant will be receiving, is worrisome. What has happened to the promise of transparency? Why does the province want secrecy? This is not a military operation – it is a crisis in which we are all invested.
While I originally thought that the Ford government was initially doing a good job responding to a difficult crisis, recent events have undermined that opinion. Retired general Rick Hillier’s failure to administer the vaccine over the Christmas holidays and slow implementation of the vaccination program question the effectiveness of the province’s management of the program. Kneejerk responses to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases further compound the problem. Failure to implement a program to address the problems in our nursing homes remains an issue, though some would argue that it is one that Ford inherited. The reality is, however, who cares what he inherited. What are we doing now to solve the problem? Why are personal support workers who refuse to take the vaccine being allowed to work in an environment where they can expose more seniors.