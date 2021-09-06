Laurier excited to return to more on-campus activity
Deborah MacLatchy
We are thrilled at Wilfrid Laurier University to welcome students, faculty and staff back to campus this September. While many of our employees and students have been on the Brantford campus throughout the pandemic, fall 2021 will mark a shift as we begin a gradual return to levels of in-person activity not seen since before March 2020.
As we navigate the upcoming school year, we will be guided by two foundational priorities: the health and safety of all members of the campus community, and our continued investment in the growth and vibrancy of our campus in downtown Brantford.
As Laurier’s leader, it was a point of great pride for me that the university was able to answer the call of our neighbours and provide resources to support the community’s response to the pandemic. At the Brant County Health Unit’s mass vaccination clinic held on our campus in the One Market building, over 78,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered to local residents. Through a partnership with the City of Brantford we were also able to transform a student dormitory into a shelter operated by Rosewood House, providing housing for the community’s most vulnerable in their time of need.
We recognize that one of the best steps the university can take toward supporting the return of in-person activities and economic recovery is ensuring that members of our campus community are vaccinated against COVID-19. Throughout the summer the university engaged in an ambitious campaign to raise awareness of how vaccinations can help support a safe return to in-person activities. All students, staff and faculty attending our campuses must be vaccinated and show proof of vaccination, unless they have a medical or Ontario Human Rights Code exemption. To support this effort, the health unit will offer on-campus immunization services to our students, staff and faculty throughout September.
The university is aware that the restrictions imposed as a necessity due to the pandemic have had great impacts on our community partners, especially small business owners. To assist in local economic recovery, the university has added $500 to the One Card balance of each incoming full-time, first-year undergraduate student at the Brantford campus. The same $500 One Card top-up is being provided to incoming Brantford campus graduate students thanks to the generous support of Enterprise Brant. The One Card is accepted as payment at several downtown Brantford businesses for dining and groceries. We value the partnerships we have with the downtown business community and hope this infusion of funds will assist in their recovery.
While the campus has appeared quieter than usual since March of 2020, a great deal of work has continued on our physical spaces. The Indigenous Student Centre underwent significant donor-funded renovations. Wilkes House – which longtime Brantfordians will remember as the former Boys and Girls Club – now houses the Centre for Research on Security Practices, one of many examples of the timely and important research being undertaken at the university. Incremental renovations continue at One Market, including the creation of a new student lounge. This fall the atrium will undergo a refresh, as we continue to reshape the former shopping mall into a campus hub and destination for community activity.
What will fall look like on campus? To ensure our students are comfortable and well acquainted with each other, campus and the Brantford community, we are hosting a combination of in-person and virtual orientation activities for first-year, second-year, and graduate students coming to campus for the first time. Residences will operate at full capacity, and students will be able to access the Laurier-Brantford YMCA.
As part of our fall academic-transition term, students will be learning through a mix of in-person and virtual courses. Fall classes for the newly launched Wilfrid Laurier International College will be online. The university’s goal is to return to regular in-person classes by the start of the winter term in January, including programs delivered by WLIC .
I am very much looking forward to the campus coming alive with students who will be studying, living, working and volunteering in the Brantford community. This an exciting time for Laurier in Brantford as we continue to pursue the growth of our multi-campus vision and support our aspirations of having 5,000 students in downtown Brantford in the coming decade.
I am confident in Laurier’s planning and preparation and know that we are equipped to handle any pandemic-related challenge. This is a time to celebrate and enjoy the vibrancy of campus life and we look forward to working with our exceptional neighbours and community partners in Brantford to support a healthy fall term.
Deborah MacLatchy is president and vice-chancellor of Wilfrid Laurier University.