Article content Years ago, in school classrooms, large maps of the world were displayed on the walls. In one corner was a picture of a Neilson’s chocolate bar as this company was the sponsor of the map. As the students examined the countries, they discovered that countries coloured red belonged to the British Empire. Hence the expression: “The sun never sets on the British Empire.” Early History of the IODE We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. IODE created to stand behind British Empire Back to video In 1899, Margaret Polson Murray of Montreal was visiting Britain when she heard news of the first British casualty of the Boer War. Her first thoughts were that Canadian women should form an organization to stand behind the British Empire, support the soldiers and care for the graves of the fallen soldiers. In Fredericton, N.B., on Jan. 15, 1900, the first chapter was founded and named the Daughters of the Empire. On Feb. 13, 1900, 25 women held a meeting in Montreal and agreed to form a national organization to be called the Federation of the Daughters of the Empire. Polson Murray was elected honorary secretary. Chapters were established across Canada and, in 1901, the organization was renamed the Imperial Order Daughters of the Empire. Today, the IODE headquarters is located in London, England, and the patron is Queen Elizabeth.

Article content The IODE in Brantford The IODE began in Brantford in 1911 when the Brant chapter received its charter. Over time, 13 other primary chapters were chartered. By 1919, the municipal chapter of Brantford was organized by Charlotte Livingston, who became the first municipal regent, which meant that she was chairperson It was this chapter that pushed for an outdoor service on Armistice Day. On Nov. 11, 1923, the chapter erected the IODE cenotaph that now stands in Tom Thumb Park on Brant Avenue. It was dedicated to those who lost their lives in the First World War. Livingston and her husband lost two sons in this war. She served as the local president of the Silver Cross Women. For 25 years, she placed the City of Brantford wreath at the cenotaph on Armistice Day. War Memorial Doctoral Scholarship In 1918, the War Memorial Doctoral Scholarship, valued at $15,000, was launched as a tribute to the men and women who gave their lives for peace and freedom. Applicants are to be Canadian citizens and at least in their second year in their doctorate program at a Canadian or Commonwealth university. Downey Book Award The national chapter IODE sponsors the annual Downey Book Award, which was established in 1984. Canadian authors, whose published books are written for children under the age of 15, submit their works to be judged, with the winner receiving $5,000. All the other submitted books are sent to schools in Labrador. HMCS Brantford Photo by Kevin Shelby / jpg, BR

Article content The HMCS Brantford was the last of six “Flower” class corvettes to be built under the 1940-1942 program. It was given its name by Admiral Percy Nelles, who was born in Brantford. His father was Brig. Gen. Charles M. Nelles. The ship was launched Sept. 6, 1941, at the Midland Shipyards in Midland, Ont., and was commissioned into the Royal Canadian Navy on May 15, 1942. The City of Brantford and the IODE chapters in the city adopted the ship, which was well supplied with comforts for her crew, including radios, heavy winter clothing, magazines and cigarettes. From 1942 to 1944, HMCS Brantford guarded and escorted hundreds of ships along the coastal waters of eastern Canada. She was assigned as a training ship to HMCS Cornwallis, a naval training centre in Nova Scotia, where she remained until the end of the war. In 1950, she was fitted out as the steam whaler, Olympic Arrow. Her bell, presented to the city, is on loan to the Navy Club on Wadsworth Street. Photo by Kevin Shelby / jpg, BR Photo by Kevin Shelby / jpg, BR Bristol Fairchild Bolingbroke Bomber The first Bolingbroke bomber was assembled at Longueuil, Que. Its body was the first aluminum aircraft built in Canada. Its maiden flight was on Sept. 24, 1937. During the Second World War, eight RCAF Coastal Command Squadrons were on patrols off both the Atlantic and Pacific coasts. One of the bombers on the Pacific Coast was involved in the first successful RCAF attack on a Japanese submarine. Most Bolingbrokes were used as trainers with the bombing and gunnery schools.

Article content The IODE across Canada raised $100,000 to buy a Bolingbroke bomber for the RCAF. The bomber was christened by national president Pauline McGibbon, who later became the lieutenant governor of Ontario. The Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum in Hamilton is rebuilding a Bolingbroke MTIVT from the remains of eight aircraft salvaged from Manitoba. Maud Macdonald Chapter IODE Maud Macdonald, a Canadian nursing sister, was born in Brantford on Jan. 18, 1893. She enlisted with the Canadian Army Medical Corps and first served in England. On May 19, 1918, she was working at the No. 1 Canadian General Hospital at Etaples, France, when the hospital was bombed by a German aircraft. She was buried in the Etaples Cemetery, Pas de Calais, France. Her medals are at the War Museum in Ottawa. The Maude Macdonald Chapter IODE supported several projects in Brantford. Each Empire Day (May 24), prizes were presented to Grade 8 students in Brantford schools who had the highest marks in history on their entrance examinations to high school. A popular way to raise funds for projects was to compile favourite recipes from the members and friends into a book, copies of which were then sold. Some of the sponsors who paid for ads in the book were the Northway Co. Ltd., Sheppard Coal Co, 26 Eagle Ave., and A. K. Roberts Kandyland, These books were well used and gathered recipes were often written on the inside covers of the books. Col. Malcolm Alexander Colquhoun CMG, DSO Photo by Kevin Shelby / jpg, BR

Article content In 1938, one of Brantford’s IODE chapters was named for Col. M. A. Colquhoun, who was commander of the Dufferin Rifles Co. of the first Canadian overseas contingent. In a letter sent from France to his wife, he mentioned that the continued rain, sleet and mud made the conditions of the trenches horrible. He contracted a bad cold and was sent to a field hospital. From there, he eventually reached southern France, where he stayed for two weeks. Companion of the Order of St. Michael and St. George Colquhoun received the Companion Order of St. Michael and St. George. It honours individuals who have rendered important services in relation to Commonwealth or foreign nations or who render extraordinary or important nonmilitary service in a foreign country. From Dec. 14, 1914, to June 23, 1915, Colquhoun wrote letters home. These letters can be found on the Great War Centenary Association website (doingourbit.ca) and searching “Colquhoun” on We Remember database. In 1935, he was elected to a one-year term as mayor of Brantford. Other Brantford Chapters Other chapters that formed in Brantford were Alexander Graham Bell, Sara Jeanette Duncan, A. M. Overholt, Dufferin and Haldimand Rifles, Royal Navy, H.M.S. Ajax, James Short Wilson, Viscount Alexander and A. D Hardy. Today At the end of the Second World War, there were 50,000 members across Canada. Chapters gradually closed and now none are left in Brantford. Across Canada there are still 100 primary chapters left and a new program has been initiated involving medical genetics. Sources: Marion Weir, Ontario provincial secretary for the IODE; Rick Shaver; Great War Centenary Association; Malcolm Alexander Colquhoun CMG DSO; IODE Canada; Brantford Expositor, 1877 – 1927; Brief History of the HMCS Brantford; Navel Historical Section, Navel Headquarters, Ottawa; Bristol Bolingbroke IVT Static Aircraft Displays. Local historian Ruth Lefler has been awarded the Lt.-Gov.’s Heritage Award for Lifetime Achievement. She welcomes readers’ comments. Email her at historybrant@yahoo.ca.

