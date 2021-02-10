





Inspection time: Weeding out the threat

Inspection time: Weeding out the threat SunMedia

Article content When it comes to fighting the world’s most damaging weed, even scientists and experts have no pull. Japanese knotweed is slowly but relentlessly taking over the world. You might not know the name, but you’ve seen knotweed. It’s everywhere, mostly along roadsides, streams and rivers, but also in fields and gardens. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Inspection time: Weeding out the threat Back to video Native to Japan, it looks a bit like bamboo with raised, knotty bands on the stems, broad leaves and towering canes that can reach three metres or 10 feet. It’s so destructive because it can grow almost anywhere, in any kind of soil and survive temperatures of -35C. Cut it, and it just grows back, thanks to deep, hardy roots that can spread just one plant underground for more than half the size of a football field, at a depth of three metres, making it extremely hard to dig out. More than that, the simple, insidious plants can push through joints in a stone wall, rise through floorboards and grow through cracks in cement, undermining the foundations of houses to make them uninhabitable.

Article content Once entrenched, knotweed smothers all other plants and robs the soil of nutrients, making it more prone to erosion. To get a glimpse of what we may be in for, all we have to do is look at Great Britain. Across the United Kingdom, it’s illegal to plant or even transport the weed unless it’s tightly sealed. Dug up knotweed is a “controlled waste,” like some byproducts of nuclear power plants, meaning disposal costs are high. In fact, removing knotweed for the London Olympics cost about $123 million. Knotweed disclosure is mandatory on all deeds of sale. British banks won’t issue a mortgage to a property that has it on its grounds or growing nearby — unless a management plan is in place — and the plant is so reviled it’s now a disparaging metaphor. Everybody from former Prime Minister Theresa May to rival soccer players have been likened to knotweed. All of this can be traced to the 1840s when a Dutch adventurer returned home with knotweed from Japan and introduced it at a plant fair. It was a big hit because it had “gracious” white flowers, its shoots grew quickly and covered a large area, and the stems could be cooked and eaten like rhubarb or dried to make matchsticks. A bundle of knotweed was given to Kew Gardens in London, and the invasion was on. Lawyers now specialize in knotweed lawsuits, cut-throat contractors compete for lucrative removal deals, and British tabloids obsess over the constant conflict caused by the destructive weed.

Article content Meantime, researchers are scrambling to find a way to contain the threat. Some are experimenting with a sap-sucking Japanese aphid that eats knotweed, but results have been mixed. Right now, there is no fast, efficient way to whack the weed. Spiritual knotweed is rampant, too. It’s undermining our homes, creating conflict, and choking out the good things that bring life and vitality to our relationships and institutions. Once it’s entrenched, it’s incredibly hard to get rid of, so the key is not to let it take root in the first place. I’m talking about various forms of pride and self-centredness. Of all the vices, they have the deepest roots, reaching far into our hearts and minds, shaping how we see ourselves, other people, and our place in the world. Think about it. Pride and a narrow focus on ourselves are at the core of so many of the things we struggle with: selfishness, greed, envy, jealousy, rivalry, bitterness, and blind ambition. It’s not enough that we’re convinced our preferences, opinions, and approaches are absolutely right, we also feel the need to convince everybody else we’re right. We’re more interested in winning argument than friends. Instead of listening to each other, giving others the benefit of the doubt, and conceding our take on things may be flawed or incomplete, we often resort to attacking the motives and character of those who disagree with us. Passion overtakes compassion; we emphasis the diss in dissent; and fix the blame, not the problem.

Article content Sadly, the roots of pride thrive in any emotional soil, spreading tenacious tendrils that smother the virtues of respect, humility, and gentleness. They spread tension and negativity, working their way into our hearts and through every crack and crevice in our insecurity, sometimes making our homes uninhabitable. Pride spreads and refuses to yield. Even when we cut it down, it comes back with a vengeance. Ego and arrogance convince us we know best, and that we’re entitled to what we want — even when God and basic morality say we’re not. The problem is, pride is usually subtle, like the weeds in Matthew 13. The “tares” look just like the wheat in the parable Jesus tells. But He says that, in the end, we’ll all be known for who and what we really are. “The smug are too proud to seek God,” says Psalm 10:4. “They seem to think He’s dead.” But He’s not. And we can use His grace and power to keep our self-centredness from taking over our lives. May love flourish. Not weed. Share your thoughts with Rick Gamble at info@followers.ca A former TV reporter, he pastors a non-denominational church in Brantford, Followers of Christ (www.followers.ca), and teaches media at Laurier Brantford.

