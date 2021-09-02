Hurricanes grow stronger with climate change
Every year, from June 1 to Nov. 30, we see distressing images of people facing one of nature’s most severe weather events – a hurricane.
These powerful storms bring high winds and floods, and disrupt all human activities in their paths.
Hurricanes grow stronger with climate change
What makes the situation more dire is that these storms are driven by heat from the sun that is retained by the Earth. Climate change is providing more energy to allow these storms to grow. So, we probably will see stronger storms in the future.
As well, we may start to see these kinds of storms farther north than we are used to seeing them.
Hurricanes, typhoons and tropical cyclones are different names for the same kind of storm. In the Atlantic Ocean and northeastern Pacific Ocean, we call them hurricanes. In the northwest Pacific, they are called typhoons. And, in the Indian Ocean, we call them cyclones.
A hurricane is a huge storm system that spans hundreds of kilometres and rotates around a central area of calm winds called the eye. Winds can start at 120 km-h. The hurricane brings not only high winds, but a storm surge where the level of the ocean rises dramatically, causing great destruction in its path.
This flooding, combined with wind-driven waves, destroy many coastal installations and drive unsecured boats onto the shore. Coastal dwellers are in for hours of strong winds and a short reprieve if the eye of the storm passes over them. When the eye passes, the winds start up again, but from the opposite direction and many objects that had become jammed are now blown back to where they came from.
Perhaps, the biggest danger from hurricanes is from wind-blown debris. Often you will see on TV people braving hurricane winds. However, rather than the wind, they need to fear the massive debris that it carries. Complete roofs have been blown many kilometres. It does not matter how strong you are, a collision with a five-tonne roof at 100 km-h will ruin your day.
The best defence against a hurricane is to get out of its way.
Hurricanes are possible because of several key ingredients.
First, the temperature of the ocean’s surface must be above 26.5 C. This provides the energy and moisture to allow the hurricane to form. It acts like fuel to an engine. With no heat and water, there is no hurricane. When it moves over land, the hurricane starts to lose power and soon dissipates.
Second, the area where the hurricane forms must be a low pressure one. Low pressure causes air to move into the centre of the area. Air moving across the surface of the Earth moves in a curved path due to the planet’s rotation on its axis. This is called the Coriolis effect. It is similar to what you see when you open a drain and the water spirals down it. As the air moves inward, the Coriolis effect causes it to spin.
And, finally, there must be a mild vertical wind shear, which allows the hurricane to grow without being torn apart by strong winds.
If all of these effects, and a couple of other minor factors, are in place, you get tropical depressions forming that soon increase in strength to hurricane force.
While a fact of life for eons, hurricanes are increasing in force as the Earth warms up.
Canada does not often deal with hurricanes but there are exceptions. In 1954, Hurricane Hazel caused flooding and damage as far north as Toronto.
Hurricanes rip trees from the ground, pull roofs off buildings and destroy coastal installations and cities due to storm surge such as experienced in New York city a few years ago.
Hurricanes are only some of the weather phenomena that will become more common as the climate changes. Places in the world which have not experienced them may soon find themselves having to learn the lessons that others have had to learn in more tropical climates.
Tim Philp has enjoyed science since he was old enough to read. Having worked in technical fields all his life, he shares his love of science with readers weekly. He can be reached by e-mail at: tphilp@bfree.on.ca.