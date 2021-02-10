





Article content Druvisha Patel was barely one year in her new position with the Brant Community Healthcare System when COVID-19 swept the world. Patel, a microbiology technical specialist, came to the BCHS, which operates the Brantford General Hospital and the Willett urgent-care centre in Paris, in 2018. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hospital lab staff tackle COVID-19 Back to video “I was working in a public health laboratory for Manitoba Health in Winnipeg and the decision to come to Brantford General to oversee the microbiology department was a good career opportunity,” she said. The microbiology department is one of six services within the laboratory responsible for performing tests on blood, body fluids and tissues to detect bacteria, fungus, viruses and parasites. The other lab services include anatomical pathology, chemistry, hematology, transfusion medicine, and point-of-care testing. She said COVID-19 created more work for everyone at BGH and the Willett, including in the lab.

Article content “We began testing for the virus on March 19, 2020, and noticed the increase immediately. It hasn’t let up.” COVID-19 testing, as with all laboratory work, demands high quality control standards of both staff and equipment. “Our equipment is tested first thing each day,” said Patel, noting that she works closely with Dr. Kathy Chorneyko, the lab’s medical director, and Dr. Tom Szakacs, infectious disease specialist, to ensure quality standards are met. “Our staff have undergone extensive training and must comply with strict safety guidelines,” she said. “We test COVID-19 samples in a biological safety cabinet, where the staff wear two laboratory coats and two pairs of rubber gloves.” Lee-Anne Lambert, manager of laboratory services, estimated the workload in the laboratory has doubled since COVID-19 arrived. “In the beginning there were supply issues around the globe and a need for much more Covid-19 testing,” Lambert said. “We were completing about 70 COVID-19 swabs each day.” The hospital invested $140,000 in new laboratory equipment, which recently has come online. This allows the laboratory to test hospital in-patients and oncology and pre-op clinic patients, along with staff and their family members, if needed, so employees and physicians can continue to work. Daily COVID-19 testing has increased to 200 tests. In addition, another 400 tests are prepared for testing offsite. While the new lab equipment was being installed, Patel and others were busy developing new policies and procedures, while maintaining day-to-day testing volumes.

Article content Lambert said she is proud that the testing and validating of the new equipment and training of the staff was completed during a four-week period without interrupting the daily activities of the laboratory, which completes more than 1.5 million tests each year. “Our staff and physicians in all the areas of the laboratory have stepped up to the challenge,” she said. “Working 24 hours a day, 364 days a year, we ensure fast, reliable and quality results to physicians, nurses and other caregivers to diagnose and treat the medical needs of patients throughout Brantford, Brant County and beyond.” Hospital Insider is written by Gary Chalk for the Brant Community Healthcare System.

