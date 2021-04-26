





Hitting the brakes on drive for success

Hitting the brakes on drive for success Photo by Jochen Eckel / Bloomberg

Article content In the early 1900s, a big problem arose as the power and popularity of the newfangled automobile began to accelerate — speed. Thousands, including a great many children, were getting killed in collisions and pedestrian accidents. So public opinion began to turn, with one newspaper cartoon comparing cars to Molech, a pagan god in the Old Testament whose worship involved child sacrifice. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hitting the brakes on drive for success Back to video Even the New York Times said the car was more deadly than the newly developed machine gun. Not surprisingly, new safety measures began to emerge, starting with the centreline. The story goes that Michigan auto enthusiast Ed Hines got the idea while driving in the countryside behind a milk truck leaking its liquid cargo. Regardless, he laid down the first stripe of white paint near Detroit and the innovation eventually spread across the continent. That cut down on collisions but public image was still a huge problem for “motordom” — the name given to automakers, dealers and motor clubs. So the special interest group began a concerted campaign to shift blame for fatalities to pedestrians from cars.

Article content Using a strategy still embraced by groups, such as the National Rifle Association, motordom loudly proclaimed that cars didn’t kill people, people killed people. The lobby group even coined a new term: jaywalking. At the time, a “jay” was a country bumpkin in the city, gawking around. So jaywalking came to mean distracted pedestrians crossing the road at the wrong place or time. While jaywalking really was the cause of some accidents, speeding cars were responsible for most, but the denial and deflection worked. People started to see cars differently, and the pro-auto agenda took off. Even today, experts say centrelines, wide lanes, and unobstructed vistas give us the impression we’re moving at a reasonable speed, even when the velocity is dangerous. Visual cues lull us into thinking high speeds are normal, and entice us to further push the pedal. Researchers say even the presence or absence of objects along the roadside affects our perception of time, distance and speed. They know that because, in the 1950s, urban planners worried that trees would do serious damage if they were hit by cars, so new surveys only had trees planted well away from the curb. But that made drivers feel as if their lanes were wider, and the reduced “edge friction” from peripheral obstacles encouraged them to go faster. Fewer barriers along the road also put pedestrians more at risk when cars veered off the road. All of this made me think about the pace of modern life, something many of us have reflected on since the coronavirus made us ease up, to varying degrees. For a long time now, many people have felt hurried and harried — even frazzled — and that pedal-to-the metal mentality affects everything.

Article content We’re often busy, distracted and moving so fast we don’t even see in the rearview mirror the really important things we’re leaving behind: stronger marriages and ties with our kids; quality time with friends; personal time for prayer, meditation and worship; and intentional time in service to others. Moving fast and making progress are not the same. Sometimes our schedules are more like a rocking chair than a car, with lots of movement that gets us nowhere. We tell ourselves we’ll be safe because of that figurative centreline; that everything will be OK as long as we know our boundaries and stay in our own lane. But most of us know lots of people who’ve veered out of control, crossed the line and collided with addictions, divorce, burnout, or lifestyle health problems. The truth is we’re going too fast and it’s only a matter of time before we and others get hurt. But often, blame for our frantic, frenetic pace, is shifted onto scapegoats: evils of technology; unreasonable work demands; peer-induced drive for success and approval; or self-inflicted pressure. I wish I had a dollar for every time somebody about to crash has said to me: “I have to provide for my family.” They’re usually men, and my usual answer is: “If you don’t slow down and take care of the emotional needs, you won’t have a family to provide for.” Part of the problem is that our perception is faulty. So, we’re actually going a lot faster than we think we are. In many cases, there simply aren’t enough guides around us to give us the proper perspective.

Article content Valuable “edge friction” to slow us down can come from community and people willing to “speak the truth in love” (Eph. 4:15); from truly seeing the needs of others so we slow down and stop to help; and from the realization that “we brought nothing with us when we came into the world, and we can’t take anything with us when we leave it” (1 Tim. 6:7). All those who see the wisdom of slowing down, raise your right foot. Share your thoughts with Rick Gamble at info@followers.ca A former TV reporter, he pastors a non-denominational church in Brantford, Followers of Christ (www.followers.ca), and teaches media at Laurier Brantford.

