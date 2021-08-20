'Hearty round of applause' greets Bell's telephone demo
Article content
Every family has its stories. Passed down through the generations as tales told at family gatherings or by grandparents to their grandchildren, they detail who we are and how we came to be. However, how many of us can tell our stories through the exact words of the people that lived them?
Advertisement
Article content
Alexander Graham Bell and his descendants could easily answer this question. Born in an age when letter writing was commonplace with most people, Aleck and his family were copious writers who held that their epistles to each other should not be discarded. As a result, their story can be told, today, through thousands of letters dating as early as 1862, when the inventor was only fifteen years old.
'Hearty round of applause' greets Bell's telephone demo Back to video
Born in Edinburgh, Scotland in 1847, Alexander Graham Bell lived a unique life. Influenced by his father, Melville, a professor of elocution, and his deaf mother, Eliza; the loss of his brothers, Melville and Edward, to Consumption; and marriage to his deaf pupil, Mabel Hubbard, Bell left a legacy to the world that few could imagine living without. How this came to pass can best be seen through the letters that passed between these individuals. These letters we present to you here.
…
Following a grand success with his telephone demonstration at Boston University, Alec excitedly wrote this letter to his parents, describing the test. So excited was he when penning the letter that he addressed it to himself…”Prof. A.G. Bell.”
,,,
Boston University,
No. 18 Beacon Street,
Boston, May 12th, 1876
My Papa & Mama
There is nothing like a bold front after all. I feel myself borne up on a rising tide. The meeting at the Academy was a grand success.
I had a telegraph wire from my rooms in Beacon Street to the Athenaeum building, and my telephonic organ was placed in my green reception room under the care of Willie Hubbard.
Advertisement
Article content
When the proper time came I rose to address the dignified assembly of grey heads before me and telegraphed to Willie Hubbard for some music. While I was speaking, out burst the notes of the “Old Hundred” from am instrument upon the table to the delight of all.
When I spoke of the simultaneous transmission of musical notes, I sent a telegraphic signal to Willie and in response came some full rich chords — and then an air with its proper accompaniment.
Everything was most successful, and when I sat down I was somewhat surprised to be greeted by a hearty round of applause — which, I am informed is such an unusual thing in the Academy, that Mr. Scudder (who has been a member for 12 or 14 years) says he never knew such a thing happen before.
Next day came a letter from the Institute of Technology asking me to repeat the address and the experiments before the Society of Arts on Thursday evening the 25th of May.
Mabel is well. Mr. & Mrs. Hubbard have arrived from N. Y.
Mr. Hubbard leaves for Washington tomorrow.
Love to all.
Your affectionate son
A. Graham Bell.
Prof. AG Bell
Brantford, Ont.
The Bell Letters are annotated by Brian Wood, curator, Bell Homestead National Historic Site.