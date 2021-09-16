Headlights go high-tech

Article content

It is hard to imagine life without our many modern conveniences. You might as well ask anyone under 25 to cut off their right arms than give up their cellphones. Computers, the Internet and many other aspects of modern technology are such parts of our lives that not having them is almost inconceivable.

This also applies to less considered technology. Take the headlights on your car. The headlight was invented in the 1880s, about the time the automobile was being invented. But they were not a standard item on “horseless carriages” for many years.

The first headlights were nothing like what we think of when we consider car headlights. In fact, they had more in common with oil lamps that were used in homes for hundreds of years. In fact, some of the first headlights were simple oil lamps that were adapted, by the owners, to fit on a car.

Of course, there was little need for headlights on cars at the time because only a brave person would even think about going driving at night. The vehicles were primitive and unreliable. Nobody wanted to be adjusting a carburetor or fixing a flat in the middle of the night, so headlights were not needed.

The first evolution of headlights available from the factory were acetylene lamps. These were canisters filled with calcium carbide into which water was slowly dripped. This caused a chemical reaction that produced acetylene, a colourless, flammable gas. The acetylene was burned in a lamp with a mirror to increase the light beam.