A quotation ascribed to Abe Lincoln was likely never said by him, but it’s true anyway: “Folks are usually about as happy as they make up their minds to be.”
When we make a conscious effort to separate happiness from circumstances, it becomes an act of will; a choice. And research says there are some things we can do to make that happiness more likely.
Happy feat: Finding and keeping contentment
Just ask Laurie Santos, a Yale psychology professor. Her course on the science of happiness is the most popular in the university’s history. Three million signed up for the free, online version when the pandemic hit.
Amid coronavirus, happiness is more elusive than ever with depression, stress and suicide rising everywhere. But Santos points to five evidence-based tips for the pursuit of happiness, all of which are found in the Bible.
The first is: “Get social.” When scientists examined those who scored the highest in happiness surveys, the biggest factor was being with other people.