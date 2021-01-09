Happy feat: Finding and keeping contentment

Sam Colaiacovo
Jan 09, 2021  •   •  4 minute read
A woman wearing a facemask smiles in a shopping mall as it reopened after restrictions to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus were lifted in Bangkok on May 18, 2020. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP) (Photo by MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images)
Amid coronavirus, happiness is more elusive than ever with depression, stress and suicide rising everywhere, writes columnist Rick Gamble

A quotation ascribed to Abe Lincoln was likely never said by him, but it’s true anyway: “Folks are usually about as happy as they make up their minds to be.”

When we make a conscious effort to separate happiness from circumstances, it becomes an act of will; a choice. And research says there are some things we can do to make that happiness more likely.

Just ask Laurie Santos, a Yale psychology professor. Her course on the science of happiness is the most popular in the university’s history. Three million signed up for the free, online version when the pandemic hit.

Amid coronavirus, happiness is more elusive than ever with depression, stress and suicide rising everywhere. But Santos points to five evidence-based tips for the pursuit of happiness, all of which are found in the Bible.

The first is: “Get social.” When scientists examined those who scored the highest in happiness surveys, the biggest factor was being with other people.

In fact, researchers now say social interaction is such a huge consideration, it’s absolutely essential for true happiness. Though solitude is our first response when we start to struggle, it’s being with others that makes us feel better.

Especially in times of stress, we need to reach out to those we care about. Santos says a socially distanced walk or a chat on Zoom or FaceTime works wonders.

Or, as scripture puts it: “Two people are better off than one, for they can help each other. If one person falls, the other can reach out and help. But someone who falls alone is in real trouble.

“A person standing alone can be attacked and defeated, but two can stand back-to-back and conquer. Three are even better, for a triple-braided cord is not easily broken.” (Ecc. 4:9-12)

I can’t think of a better summation of the church, especially when the third braid is God.

Tip No. 2 from Santos is: “Give thanks.” She cites the power of “stopping to consider all the good things in your life” or, as Christians put it, count your blessings.

Research confirms grateful people are happier and have lower levels of stress hormones like cortisol. Even those in chronic pain show big gains in mood.

The prof recommends boosting your gratitude by writing down the three to five things you’re most thankful for each day, or by writing thank you letters to friends, family or coworkers.

That helps you organize your gratitude into words, find more emotional balance and perspective, and deepen your relationships. No wonder the Bible tells us to “Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He’s done.” (Phil. 4:6) and “Be thankful in all circumstances, for this is God’s will.” (1 Thess. 5:18)

In all circumstances, especially the tough ones. It’ll help you keep your equilibrium. Gratitude is a “happy” medium.

Point No. 3 is: “Be in the moment.” A Harvard study says we spend 40 per cent of our time “mind-wandering” instead of focusing on the here and now which would make us feel better.

Santos echoes the New Testament in saying we must avoid living in the past or future. She recommends meditation, which is scientifically proven to improve our sense of well-being.

“Blessed is the one who meditates on God’s ways,” the Psalmist says. “That person is like a tree by streams of water, which yields fruit and whose leaf does not wither.” (Psalm 1) Or, as Paul puts it: ”Fix your thoughts on whatever is true, noble, right, pure, lovely, and admirable. If anything is excellent or praiseworthy, think about such things.” (Phil. 4:8)

Negativity is toxic and depressing. Focusing on the goodness of God and His blessings banishes fear, anger, and jealousy and leads to peace and joy. So pay attention, and savour the small things.

The fourth strategy is “Rest and move”. Along with physical benefits, sleep is key to emotional balance. The researcher says eight hours of shuteye is the foundation upon which all other happiness factors rest.

So find a bedtime routine, banish all devices from the bedroom (including TV), and read a paper book — or pray.

Combine that with exercise. Studies say a half-hour of cardio daily reduces tension, depression, and fatigue — and those effects last more than 12 hours. About 800 years before Jesus, when the prophet Elijah was despondent, God told him to eat and sleep before a long journey. (1 Kings 19)

Those simple actions paved the way for a renewed sense of hope and purpose, and they’ll work for us, too.

And the fifth part of the happiness equation is: “Be kind.” Like the Bible, science says the best way to improve our own well-being is to take care of others.

Kindness and helping people bring great satisfaction, and the happiest among us are those who give time and money to charity and engage in random acts of thoughtfulness.

“Don’t look out only for your own interests, but take an interest in others, too,” says Philippians 2:4. But, while you’re at it, be kind to yourself.

Data suggest the best way to break your new year resolutions is to be too self-critical. But talking to yourself like a thoughtful friend makes it much more likely you’ll reach your goals.

So here’s to a truly “happy” new year.

Share your thoughts with Rick Gamble at info@followers.ca A former TV reporter, he pastors a non-denominational church in Brantford, Followers of Christ (www.followers.ca), and teaches media at Laurier Brantford.