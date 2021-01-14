Great escape: Finding freedom in love

Rick Gamble  •  For The Expositor
Jan 14, 2021  •  7 hours ago  •  4 minute read
This is an example of the silk maps produced to help British officers escape from war camps during the Second World War. British Library Board
Maps that once helped Allied soldiers escape the Nazis are now guiding fashion designers into new territory, all thanks to Christoper (Clutty) Hutton.

For six years, he ran the British military’s Escape Department, inventing gadgets to help soldiers behind enemy lines avoid capture or break free. His creations included mini-compasses hidden in buttons and cuff links, cigarette holders that were tiny telescopes and ration packs hidden in cigar boxes.

But Hutton’s best innovation was the maps he devised to help captured soldiers find their way to freedom. When conceiving the idea, the designer knew he needed a map material that would allow discretion, durability, and detail.

“It had to be so thin it would take up next to no room when folded and [be] crease-resisting,” wrote Hutton.

It also had to be waterproof, easy to print on and silent when unfolded.

The solution? Silk — which already was used to make parachutes.

For soldiers about to enter combat, Hutton designed boots with a heel cavity that held a map and small compass. A little knife was sewn into a cloth loop, and a wire saw was embedded in the laces.

But getting maps to soldiers already captured was more challenging. So, Hutton took advantage of the Geneva Convention, which specified that prisoners of war could get packages from families and aid organizations.

The gadget master produced book covers that held maps and hacksaw blades, table tennis sets with maps and a compass hidden in the paddles, and phonograph records that could be broken open to free a map (he called that project Operation Smash Hit).

Eventually, the Nazis caught on. But one trick escaped them.

John Waddington Ltd., the company that printed the silk maps, also produced all of Britain’s Monopoly games. So, Hutton approached the firm which then set up a secret room in the factory where trusted employees modified some of the games by punching into them small compartments to hold a silk map, a compass and a wire saw.

The holes were covered by decals, and the game board seam held a file.

Altogether, the Brits and Americans made 3.5 million silk and rayon maps. It’s estimated they helped 750 Allied airmen and soldiers find their way back to safety. After the war, many of the maps were sold in army surplus stores and turned into scarves and handkerchiefs, bra and panty sets, and sun suits for toddlers.

Today, several designers are scouring the world for the old maps and turning them into contemporary creations. English couturier Sarah Jane Murray got international attention with a 2016 wedding dress for printmaker Hester Cox.

London-based RAEBURN has designed silk map dresses for model Lily Cole and fashionista Orsola de Castro, and French designer BRUT has even used the maps to make face masks.

“These maps were originally manufactured in a climate of fear and uncertainty,” RAEBURN’s Amelie Jannoe told website Atlas Obscura, [but] “show how transformation and creativity can come from chaos.”

Transformation and creativity can come from chaos when we’re dealing with love, too. Lots of people are held captive by fear and anxiety, peer pressure, or selfish ambition. Love is the map to freedom. But it’s not always obvious or showy.

In the gospels, Jesus tells us to practise love in a way that doesn’t draw attention to ourselves. “When you give to someone in need,” He says, “don’t let your left hand know what your right hand’s doing.” (Matt. 6:3) Service must sometimes be subtle, discreet, and even disguised as God works behind the scenes.

But acts of love and kindness do provide a way out of emotional captivity by creating hope, faith, and encouragement. And when we do find freedom, it’s time to seek that transformation and creativity.

“Now is the time to get rid of anger, malicious behaviour, slander, and dirty language,” says the apostle Paul. “Don’t lie to each other, for you’ve stripped off your old sinful nature.

“Put on your new nature, and be renewed as you learn to know your Creator and become like him. You must clothe yourselves with tenderhearted mercy, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience… Above all, clothe yourselves with love, which binds us all together in perfect harmony.” (Col. 3:8-12)

That’s because genuine love is durable, easily bears the imprint of Christ, and provides a detailed route to spiritual safety and liberty. It won’t always be smooth as silk, and sometimes it may be necessary to evade the opposition of those intent on keeping others imprisoned behind walls of doubt, insecurity, and control.

But the garments of praise and love mentioned in Isaiah 61 are given by God to His people to replace “a spirit of despair”. In that sense, love is a fashion statement about the faithfulness of our Father.

We either put on love, or it’s a put-on; we choose either a life of love or a love of life that imply can’t bring the same sense of purpose and meaning.

And you know best thing about those love garments? They wear forever.

Share your thoughts with Rick Gamble at info@followers.ca A former TV reporter, he pastors a non-denominational church in Brantford, Followers of Christ (www.followers.ca), and teaches media at Laurier Brantford.