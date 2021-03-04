





Share this Story: Going to bat for faith: Instrumental vs. ornamental

Going to bat for faith: Instrumental vs. ornamental wikimedia.org

Article content Major League Baseball slugger Gary Thomasson hit it out of the park when it came to a lasting legacy, but not the one he would’ve chosen. In the 1970s, he played for the Los Angeles Dodgers before moving to the New York Yankees where he helped defeat his old team in the 1978 World Series. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Going to bat for faith: Instrumental vs. ornamental Back to video After a short stint with the San Francisco Giants, Thomasson was lured to Japan by that country’s richest-ever baseball contract. But then everything changed. In his two years with the Yomiuri Giants, he went from star hitter to bench sitter. In fact, he almost set the league strikeout record before the team stopped sending him to bat. Mostly, he sat on the bench doing nothing while collecting a cushy salary. He was useless but well maintained. As it turned out, the Yomiuri Giants were the favourite team of Japanese artist Genpei Akasegawa, who specialized in photos of ordinary street objects that no longer served their original purpose because of changes over time.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content His subjects included stairways leading nowhere, blocked-up doors and windows, bridges and tunnels that became unnecessary but were preserved anyway, and the “A-Bomb,” in which the outline of a demolished building remained in silhouette on an adjacent wall. He also collected photos of “the outie” — something sticking out of a wall, like a door knob or tap, roadside objects partly embedded in concrete, partially cut down telephone poles and guardrails, fences or walls with no clear use. Collectively, he called them hyper-art, saying the objects had no purpose but were still preserved with care, so they seemed to be on display. “However, these objects don’t appear to have a creator, making them even more art-like than regular art,” said Akasegawa. Then it dawned on Akasegawa: the hyper-art pieces were useless but still well maintained — just like Gary Thomasson. So he dubbed them Thomasson (in Japanese, Thomasson is both singular and plural). In no time, people were writing books, forming clubs to find the features, and standardizing 20 different categories. The craze went global in 2010 when Akasegawa’s book was printed in English. Today, Instagram has 3,000 posts under just the Japanese “Thomasson” hashtag. Though Akasegawa was worried about offending his baseball muse, the former player has more international recognition than he would’ve had without hyper-art. If you think about it, there are lots of spiritual Thomasson: people who contribute little to the purpose for which they were chosen — to win lives for Jesus and spread love, humility, and service to others.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content But they’re well cared for nonetheless, by a God who lavishes blessings on them, despite their lack of results. First, let’s make a distinction here. Our Father loves us all, whether we’re spiritual or not, and regardless of how effectively we live our faith. After all, Jesus taught in the Parable of the Talents that it’s God who equips each of us with abilities and blessings He expects us to use in service to Him and those around us. The only condemnation in that story goes to a man who does absolutely nothing with money his master gives him before leaving on a long trip. Instead of doing business and taking risks, the servant buries his stash in the ground. He knows better, but he does it anyway. The moral is that God is interested in our faithfulness, motives and intentions, not our results. Results are His department. So if we make an honest effort and strike out continually, He’ll never withdraw His love and blessings. We’ll always be well cared for because He promises to look after us, no matter what. Even those warming the bench with the right attitude can be an encouragement to those about to bat But there are others who call themselves believers who are deliberately useless and spiritually negligent, because of pride, apathy, or a preoccupation with themselves. They sit on the bench and contribute nothing, despite the countless blessings they enjoy. Those are the people our critics call hypocrites, and rightly so. And, still, God doesn’t yank those blessings away. The Bible is filled with resentment from people like David and the prophet Haggai who complain that the unjust prosper while the good suffer. Even common decency tells us it’s not fair to join the team, wear the uniform, and care nothing about contributing while accepting all the benefits.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content But that’s a common problem among Christians. Sometimes our example is like a stairway leading nowhere, or a window of opportunity blocked up, or a bridge between us and others that serves no useful purpose, even though it looks good on the surface. Often when we tear down our former life, it leaves a lasting silhouette. Like Akasegawa’s objects, it may appear to others that we don’t have a Creator. But we do, and Paul says we are “His masterpiece.” But he adds, “He has created us anew in Christ Jesus, so we can do the good things He planned for us long ago.” (Eph. 2:10). So get out there and do your best. You’re up. Share your thoughts with Rick Gamble at info@followers.ca A former TV reporter, he pastors a non-denominational church in Brantford, Followers of Christ (www.followers.ca), and teaches media at Laurier Brantford.

Share this article in your social network







News Near Brantford