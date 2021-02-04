Getting over the past: A barrier to healing

A woman sits at the Berlin Wall Memorial in Bernauer Srasse, a tourist hotspot of the German capital. ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images
The Berlin Wall still separates Germans — at least in terms of what should be done with its remnants.

A while back, controversy arose when dozens of sections from the infamous wall were found in a recycling plant where they were used to separate different kinds of waste. That started a big debate over whether the symbol of the Cold War should be treated with more respect, or destroyed outright.

The wider issue is how all of us deal with our past and our freedom.

For those who might not know, Germany was divided after the Nazis lost the Second World War. The country was turned into two “occupation zones,” with East Berlin under the control of the Soviets and West Berlin dominated by the U.S.

Amid growing tensions, the Soviets started building the concrete and barbed wire wall in 1961, to stop mass defections of East Berliners to the West.

At least 171 people died trying to cross the heavily guarded wall that ran 155 kilometres and stretched 3.6 metres, or almost 12 feet, high.

Then communism began to crumble in November 1989 and the city was reunified after a giant street party during which joyous revellers used hammers and picks to chip away at the hated symbol.

Soon after, the barrier was dismantled by cranes, and much of the concrete was recycled.

A section of the wall was preserved in Berlin as a memorial, and other pieces are in 140 more locations around the world. But discovery of the recycling plant’s 300 slabs rekindled a national debate.

Some said all remaining fragments should be preserved as a memorial to those who died trying to reach freedom, and to preserve the horror of the wall, in hopes of preventing something similar in the future.

Others said it was time to move on, especially since a memorial already existed. They pointed out that when the wall first came down, everybody wanted to get rid of it because if was so despised, and there was a fear that preserving sections would only add to the mystique of the old Communist government.

The argument may be settled anyway. Small pieces of the Berlin Wall are collected worldwide and single slabs have gone for more than 10,000 euros ( $11,000). The recycling company is on record saying it will probably hold on to the pieces then sell when the market is right.

History, it seems, comes at a price.

American philosopher George Santayana (1863-1952) famously said: “Those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

He was right. Memory and memorials are important. They help us remember victims and visionaries, the triumph of good over evil, and the deterrent posed by the terrible toll of atrocity.

That’s why, in both the Jewish and Christian faiths, commemoration is a central theme of God’s power, presence, and provision — from the 12-stone memorial set up by the Israelites after crossing the Jordan River into the Promised Land, to the Lord’s Supper which memorializes our freedom from sin accomplished on the Cross.

Remembering helps us centre our identity and the core experiences that shape who we are. It helps us learn from our mistakes. And it should keep us from repeating those mistakes.

But there’s often a fine line between learning from the past and and languishing in it. Perspective gained from previous experience is a wonderful thing, but we can easily cross from that sense of empowerment into paralysis.

Guilt and regret in proper measure are healthy, necessary, and enlightening. But, taken too far, they can go from instructive to destructive, trapping us in the quicksand of hopelessness and self-condemnation.

The Apostle Paul illustrates the balance we need. On one hand, he always acknowledged his troubled past, when he tried to destroy the early church, thinking he was doing God a favour.

“Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners, he says, ”and I am the worst of them all. But God had mercy on me so Christ Jesus could use me as a prime example of his great patience with even the worst sinners. Then others will realize that they, too, can believe in him and receive eternal life.” (1 Tim. 1:15, 16)

He finds meaning amid failure.

But he also says, “I focus on this one thing. Forgetting the past and looking forward to what lies ahead, I press on to reach the heavenly prize for which God, through Christ Jesus, is calling us.” (Phil. 3:13,14).

Notice the balance: recognizing his failure, without letting it define or defeat him. The past is a bridge to the future, not the other way around, as it is for so many.

The truth is, we each have a personal version of the Berlin Wall. We’ve all done and said things we regret, often at great cost to ourselves and others. If we’re smart, we’ll own the failure, without letting it own us.

After all, the whole focus of Jesus is redemption. Repentance, renewal, and redemption. So refuse to wallow, or wither or waste away in turmoil over things you can’t change.

Jesus died to bring down the barrier separating us from the forgiveness of God and the promise of a new start. So face your past without letting others throw your past in your face. When it comes to failure, don’t wall it off. But don’t wall it up, either.

Share your thoughts with Rick Gamble at info@followers.ca A former TV reporter, he pastors a nondenominational church in Brantford, Followers of Christ (www.followers.ca), and teaches media at Laurier Brantford.