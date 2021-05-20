Get your craft on with library events, resources
Explore your creative side and get your craft on with events and resources from the Brantford Public Library.
The library has a number of craft-related virtual events for adults coming up that are free to attend. All events can be found in the events calendar on the library’s website. Some activities are available through on-demand videos and others require registration.
There is an ongoing virtual crafters meet-up happening bi-weekly on Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. This provides an opportunity to see what other people are creating and get tips on your own project. People can register through the library’s online events calendar or by calling the library.
On June 12, an outdoor knitting event is planned at the St. Paul branch from noon to 3 p.m. to celebrate Worldwide Knit in Public Day. Registration is not required, however, watch the library’s website and social media feeds for updates on the event as it may be postponed due to provincial COVID-19 protocols.
Upcoming follow-along crafting videos that will be posted to the library’s Home Based Activities page include one on creating bath bombs with K-cups and one on creating cherry blossom art using items you have around the house.
Whether you are new or experienced when it comes to things like knitting, crocheting or crafting in general, the library has dozens of books and magazines available.
First, download the library’s PressReader and Libby apps. These offer hundreds of crafting magazines that will not only inspire you, but also provide in-depth instruction. These digital magazines are available on-demand with no wait times and can be enjoyed on your computer, tablet or smartphone.
Crafting magazines available in Libby include Simply Crochet, Mollie Makes, The Knitter, The World of Cross Stitching, McCall’s Quilting, Love Embroidery and Beadwork magazine.
Check the library’s online catalogue to see all of the books available on these subjects. Through the catalogue, people can search by keyword, place a hold on items and request them to be picked up at either the main or St. Paul branch.
The library’s Grab and Go bags can also get you an assortment of crafting magazines. Just fill out an online form under the Reading Recommendations page of the library’s website or call the library at 519-756-2220, ext. 2, to request a Grab and Go bag. Children’s bags will have 10 items and bags for adults will have five items, chosen specifically to match your interests.
At Your Library is a weekly column provided by the staff of the Brantford Public Library. Readers requiring more information can visit www.brantford.library.on.ca.