Get gardening with help from the library

Article content

Whether you have a container garden or a full acre of land to cultivate, the Brantford Public Library has the books and resources to get you growing this spring.

Both branches of the library are now open, allowing you to browse all gardening books in person or through the library’s online catalogue.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Get gardening with help from the library Back to video

These resources are great for anyone thinking about their own garden or dreaming about gardens and plants that grow in different climates in far-off lands.

Starting with Ontario-themed gardening books, there is the classic, The Ontario Gardener, which was published 30 years ago. This book is touted as an indispensable reference when it comes to decorative gardening.

Other books that focus on Ontario flower gardens include Best Garden Plants for Ontario and 100 Best Plants for the Ontario Garden. If you want a show-stopping garden that has colour and personality all-year long, these books will provide insight on what to plant, when to plant and where to plant,