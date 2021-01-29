Get a bag full of books from library

Jan 29, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  2 minute read
The Brantford Public Library has introduced a Grab and Go book bags.
On Jan. 20, the Brantford Public Library introduced Grab and Go book bags to help people limit trips from home and find their next favourite read.

City residents can request the book bags through a form on the Reading Recommendations page on the library’s website or by calling the library at 519-756-2220, ext. 2.

Bags for adults will contain five books, while those for infants, children, tweens and teens will contain 10.

The library began offering the service as a way to reduce unnecessary trips out of the house. Library staff also found that many people missed the in-person reader’s advisory service offered during ordinary circumstances. Prior to the closure of the library buildings, people would visit and ask staff to recommend books based on authors or genres or perhaps on a subject their child is studying in school.

The new online form asks customers to provide their name, age of the person reading the books, a contact email or phone number, plus a brief description of what type of books they are looking for.

For example, a parent could request a bag of books that cover the topic of space.

Or, someone might request a bag with books for new parents. This bag might contain the 2020 book Babies: How to Afford Your Bundle of Joy, the 2015 book Homemade Baby and Toddler Food, the 2018 book 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sleeping Baby Routine, the 2019 book Parenting Right from the Start and the 2020 book #Imomsohard.

Or, someone might use the form to request best sellers from the last two years.

Once receiving the request, library staff will assemble a bag of books and the customer will be notified when it is ready to be picked up.

People also can request a bonus DVD that fits in with their book request.

In addition to the Grab and Go bags, customers can continue requesting their own materials through the library’s online catalogue or by calling the library.

Customers can choose to pick up the Grab and Go bag at either the main or St. Paul branch.

Library items also can be renewed online through a customer’s online account or by calling the library as long as the item hasn’t been requested by another customer.

At Your Library is a weekly column provided by the staff of the Brantford Public Library. Readers requiring more information can visit www.brantford.library.on.ca.