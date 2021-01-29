Get a bag full of books from library

Article content

On Jan. 20, the Brantford Public Library introduced Grab and Go book bags to help people limit trips from home and find their next favourite read.

City residents can request the book bags through a form on the Reading Recommendations page on the library’s website or by calling the library at 519-756-2220, ext. 2.

Bags for adults will contain five books, while those for infants, children, tweens and teens will contain 10.

The library began offering the service as a way to reduce unnecessary trips out of the house. Library staff also found that many people missed the in-person reader’s advisory service offered during ordinary circumstances. Prior to the closure of the library buildings, people would visit and ask staff to recommend books based on authors or genres or perhaps on a subject their child is studying in school.

The new online form asks customers to provide their name, age of the person reading the books, a contact email or phone number, plus a brief description of what type of books they are looking for.