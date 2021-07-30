Follow the Olympics with help from library

Learn about sports and follow along with daily Olympic coverage with resources from the Brantford Public Library.

The library has books and resources available for anyone looking to find interesting Olympic stories or get the latest Olympic news from daily papers from around the world. With the library’s PressReader service, you can read Olympic coverage from national and international newspapers.

For example, a recent issue of Japan News featured an article about cooling technologies being used at the Games, possible COVID-19 dangers and measures that have been taken to avoid cyber-attacks.

A recent issue of the Philippine Daily Inquirer, meanwhile, celebrated the country’s first-ever Olympic gold medal following a victory by weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz.

Closer to home, the Washington Times featured a story about how young U.S. male gymnasts have closed the gap in talent with competitors from countries such as China, Russia and Japan. To access all of these newspapers and articles, plus many more, visit the Newspaper and Magazine section of the library’s website to get the link to PressReader. There is also a PressReader app, which you can download to your phone or smart device.

To continue to enjoy the PressReader app, you must log in every 30 days.

If you want to read about the Olympics with friends, then take out 10 copies of the book, Boys in the Boat, through the library’s Book Club in a Bag program. This book draws on personal accounts of the men that formed a rowing team that went on to beat the best rowing teams in the world.