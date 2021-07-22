Earth cares not about climate change but humans should

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

While a few people crave the new, most try to arrange their environment so that things are as stable as possible. This probably has an evolutionary basis as unknown things could be fatal and the familiar is always safer.

Of course, we can only look at our own experiences of the world to decide what is normal. And our short lifespan tends to limit our exposure to change.

While written history has extended the window of observation for humans, it is still only a tiny fraction of the time the Earth has existed.

Everyone is concerned about saving the planet from the ill effects of what used to be called global warming but now has been dubbed climate change.

There are a couple of things to keep in mind. The Earth has seen many climate changes in its long existence and will see many more.

The Earth has been frozen solid in what was called the Snowball Earth, and it has seen the polar ice caps completely melted. During that time, the continents have drifted around the globe to the point where the land that is now Antarctica once grew tropical plants. Mountains have risen and fallen and still the Earth survives, wending its way around the sun every year.

The Earth cares little for the climate. It is a different story for its inhabitants.

Our civilizations are sensitive to the climate. Civilizations have fallen because the climate changed. For example, crops are ruined when the rains suddenly stop falling. This was the probable fate of the Anasazi people who inhabited Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado and Utah. Their civilization existed for about 1,500 years, but disappeared about 400 years ago probably due to climate change