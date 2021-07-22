Earth cares not about climate change but humans should
Article content
Humans tend to hate change.
Advertisement
Article content
While a few people crave the new, most try to arrange their environment so that things are as stable as possible. This probably has an evolutionary basis as unknown things could be fatal and the familiar is always safer.
Earth cares not about climate change but humans should Back to video
Of course, we can only look at our own experiences of the world to decide what is normal. And our short lifespan tends to limit our exposure to change.
While written history has extended the window of observation for humans, it is still only a tiny fraction of the time the Earth has existed.
Everyone is concerned about saving the planet from the ill effects of what used to be called global warming but now has been dubbed climate change.
There are a couple of things to keep in mind. The Earth has seen many climate changes in its long existence and will see many more.
The Earth has been frozen solid in what was called the Snowball Earth, and it has seen the polar ice caps completely melted. During that time, the continents have drifted around the globe to the point where the land that is now Antarctica once grew tropical plants. Mountains have risen and fallen and still the Earth survives, wending its way around the sun every year.
The Earth cares little for the climate. It is a different story for its inhabitants.
Our civilizations are sensitive to the climate. Civilizations have fallen because the climate changed. For example, crops are ruined when the rains suddenly stop falling. This was the probable fate of the Anasazi people who inhabited Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado and Utah. Their civilization existed for about 1,500 years, but disappeared about 400 years ago probably due to climate change
Advertisement
Article content
Today, change driven by human activities, or anthropomorphic, is rapidly changing the climate, at least on a global timescale. This is caused by all the greenhouse gases that we release when we burn fuels and release carbon dioxide. Worse are some agricultural processes, particularly factory farming, which generate many tonnes of methane — a potent greenhouse gas, which collects in the atmosphere.
Greenhouse gases, as their name suggests, act like a greenhouse. Solar energy comes into the atmosphere and is converted into heat, which the greenhouse gases prevent from being re-emitted to space. The gases act like a thermal blanket that keeps the Earth from shedding heat, thereby making the planet warmer.
As Canadians, we might smugly think that warming the planet would be a good thing, particularly during our long cold winters and there is some truth to that. Increased levels of carbon dioxide are good for plant growth and we may find crops will grow faster and larger. And we may find that we can grow more tropical plants in our northern regions. However, it is not as simple as that. Climate is complicated and a small change can lead to disproportionate effects.
For instance, a warmer atmosphere can hold more water vapour. This can lead to more severe storms and consequent flooding. Higher temperatures can melt the polar ice caps, particularly the ones in Antarctica and Greenland. There is so much water frozen there, that it will increase the mean sea level by tens, if not hundreds of metres. Should this happen, every coastal city will be under many metres of water.
Advertisement
Article content
Increases of temperature will bring changes to normal seasonal weather patterns and we will see excessive rains in some places and severe drought in other places. Deserts will form where crops are grown today. There will be a massive extinction of much of the lifeforms on our world.
So far, we have increased the temperature only about 1 C. Much more could bring about an irreversible shift in climate and could end with mass refugees, food riots, wars and the end of much of our civilization.
We probably only have about 25 years to reverse this trend. Some sources suggest it is already too late.
Time will tell.
Tim Philp has enjoyed science since he was old enough to read. Having worked in technical fields all his life, he shares his love of science with readers weekly. He can be reached by e-mail at: tphilp@bfree.on.ca.