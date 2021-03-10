Article content

Peter Imola has lived and breathed COVID-19 since planning for the pandemic began in February 2020.

As a registered respiratory therapist at the Brant Community Healthcare System, he helps some of the sickest patients at Brantford General Hospital.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. During pandemic, frontline health-care staff go 'full throttle' Back to video

“Our team of nine registered respiratory therapists has been going full throttle since planning for the pandemic began more than a year ago,” Imola explained.

“We help patients in the emergency department, intensive care unit, operating rooms, neonatal unit – anywhere patients may encounter cardiopulmonary abnormalities and deficiencies.”

Now, one year into the pandemic, Imola admitted the stress of COVID-19 has taken its toll.

“This has certainly been the most stressful and challenging time in my 22 years in health care,” he said.

“The workload for health-care workers is immense. The pressure of the unknown of the virus and the sheer volume of the tasks associated with COVID-19 is challenging.”