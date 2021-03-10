During pandemic, frontline health-care staff go 'full throttle'
Peter Imola has lived and breathed COVID-19 since planning for the pandemic began in February 2020.
As a registered respiratory therapist at the Brant Community Healthcare System, he helps some of the sickest patients at Brantford General Hospital.
During pandemic, frontline health-care staff go 'full throttle' Back to video
“Our team of nine registered respiratory therapists has been going full throttle since planning for the pandemic began more than a year ago,” Imola explained.
“We help patients in the emergency department, intensive care unit, operating rooms, neonatal unit – anywhere patients may encounter cardiopulmonary abnormalities and deficiencies.”
Now, one year into the pandemic, Imola admitted the stress of COVID-19 has taken its toll.
“This has certainly been the most stressful and challenging time in my 22 years in health care,” he said.
“The workload for health-care workers is immense. The pressure of the unknown of the virus and the sheer volume of the tasks associated with COVID-19 is challenging.”
Early in pandemic planning in Canada, there were concerns about a shortage of ventilators – a lifesaving breathing apparatus essential for COVID patients admitted to intensive care units.
“We knew from the beginning that we had sufficient ventilators at the BGH, and that is the case still today,” Imola said.
“I was more concerned about taking what we consider to be routine therapies, for granted. When you turn over a COVID-19 patient who has an endotracheal tube, it is more complex. It requires six staff members and can be dangerous for everyone.”
In the beginning, many new procedures and policies were introduced. Everyone was fit-tested for face masks and proper doffing and gowning of personal protective equipment was reinforced.
“We also introduced new emergency codes to alert staff to various on-site emergencies announced on the hospital public address system,” said Imola.
Throughout the first wave of the pandemic, the safety of everyone remained paramount.
“We have always been concerned for everyone’s safety,” Imola said.
“We have each other’s back. We check, recheck and then check once more everything we do. We use the buddy system entering and leaving patient rooms.”
In January, the second phase arrived and Imola worried.
Patient acuity, which is the level of resources hospital patients require, rose to a level Imola had never experienced.
“COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit usually remain for a long time. The need to ventilate patients was significant. For a month or so, it was even more stressful on everyone, but we never lost our confidence.”
In December 2019, Imola experienced personally what patients and families go through, when his brother was admitted to the ICU with pneumonia and placed on a ventilator.
“For two months, I saw first-hand how the entire team rallied around my brother,” Imola said.
“Our community should be in awe of what the Brant Community Healthcare System is doing. The pandemic has brought the entire team even closer together.”
Hospital Insider is written by Gary Chalk for the Brant Community Healthcare System.