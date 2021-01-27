Dress code: Suit yourself

A Canadian tuxedo is a colloquial term for wearing a jean shirt or denim jacket with jeans. wikimedia commons
He didn’t check out, so he couldn’t check in — and a national classic was born. This is the story of the Canadian tuxedo.

In the 1950s, Bing Crosby was one of the world’s most famous singers, and Vancouver was among his favourite cities. He often went for the fishing and hunting, and even staged a benefit at the Pacific National Exhibition Forum, raising $26,000 for a new community centre.

After a hunting trip in 1951, the singer and his radio show producer, Bill Morrow, went to the Vancouver Hotel, the city’s swankiest.

“Fix me up with a couple of singles with baths, will ya,?” Crosby asked the night clerk.

But Art Cameron didn’t recognize the celebrity. He looked at the man’s low-brow denim outfit and three-day beard, and refused to check him in, saying the hotel was booked solid — “for days”.

Crosby and his buddy were on their way back to Bing’s convertible when bellhop Hay Morrison recognized the American icon and quickly escorted the men to two plush suites on the seventh floor.

“I thought they were a couple of bums from up North,” Cameron said later. “And almost all of Bing’s fans wrote me wanting to know how dared I refuse him a room, and how come I didn’t recognize ‘the most famous singer in the world’?”

But marketers at denim company Levi Strauss recognized a perfect opportunity when they saw one. Company designers quickly created a custom-made jean tuxedo for Crosby.

Crafted from the same material as iconic Levi’s jeans, it had a tux-style jacket — complete with red tabs and shiny rivets — and a cheeky leather patch inside that read, “Notice to All Hotel Men: a perfectly appropriate fabric and anyone wearing it should be allowed into the finest hotels.”

Dubbed the Canadian tuxedo, the denim jacket and jeans were Crosby’s signature look while he promoted his movie, Here Comes the Groom. When the singer’s friend, Bob Hope, heard about the hotel incident, he invited the night clerk onto the set of his movie, Son of Paleface.

“Anybody who can spot a real bum like that deserves some kind of recognition,” he joked.

Over the years, the Canuck combination of jeans and a denim jacket came to be known here as the Canadian tuxedo. The look is still embraced by everybody from celebrities Brittany Spears and Justin Timberlake, to model Bella Hadid and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In 2014, Levi reproduced Crosby’s famous jacket with a limited run of 200 for its spring and summer collection.

From my earliest days, I’ve always preached in blue jeans — long before it was fashionable. And if you’re a longtime churchgoer, you likely remember when a more casual approach was controversial. It still is, in some fellowships.

In others, dressing up is still expected and sometimes enforced. From time to time, I hear Christians dressing down those who dress down. I think that’s regrettable.

I still remember when, in a church where I was preaching, a man pushed for a new rule that anyone “serving” at the front during worship should have to wear a suit.

“If you were going to see the Queen, you’d dress up, wouldn’t you?” one man asked me.

“Yes, I would,” I replied. “But if I were going to see my Dad, I wouldn’t feel the need.”

I said, respectfully, if the rule passed, I’d have to take a pass on preaching.

It didn’t.

For me, that issue was both theological and cultural. Jesus taught, over and over, that God cares about what’s inside, not what’s on the outside. But even more than that, dress can be a barrier.

In my days as a seasoned television reporter, I resisted a rule that we were supposed to wear a tie and jacket because it was “businesslike.” As I often reminded my boss, my job was to talk to people, establish trust and get reliable information. That was tough at the best of times, without being dressed up when most of the people I dealt with were not.

As a reporter and preacher, my standard look was jeans and a blazer I could lose when I needed to. That made it easier for most people to relate to me, meaning one less barrier.

Though most churches settled long ago the dress issue — one way or the other — the wider principle is still important. Christians are already having a hard time convincing folks of the need to worship with a church, but many congregations are still creating subtle barriers that have more to do with tradition than theology.

I’m not talking about selling out to culture, but about moving with it — and there’s a difference. In my view, the perfect situation would be a church with an intentional mix of dress so that anyone who walked in would find somebody looking just like them.

The issue is accessibility, not fashion. God’s dress code is clear. “Above all, clothe yourselves with love, which binds us all together in perfect harmony.,” the Bible says (Col. 3:14)

The church is a hospital for sinners, not a hotel for saints. But God still wouldn’t want anyone turned away, not even unintentionally.

Share your thoughts with Rick Gamble at info@followers.ca A former TV reporter, he pastors a non-denominational church in Brantford, Followers of Christ (www.followers.ca), and teaches media at Laurier Brantford.