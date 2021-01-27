Article content

He didn’t check out, so he couldn’t check in — and a national classic was born. This is the story of the Canadian tuxedo.

In the 1950s, Bing Crosby was one of the world’s most famous singers, and Vancouver was among his favourite cities. He often went for the fishing and hunting, and even staged a benefit at the Pacific National Exhibition Forum, raising $26,000 for a new community centre.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Dress code: Suit yourself Back to video

After a hunting trip in 1951, the singer and his radio show producer, Bill Morrow, went to the Vancouver Hotel, the city’s swankiest.

“Fix me up with a couple of singles with baths, will ya,?” Crosby asked the night clerk.

But Art Cameron didn’t recognize the celebrity. He looked at the man’s low-brow denim outfit and three-day beard, and refused to check him in, saying the hotel was booked solid — “for days”.

Crosby and his buddy were on their way back to Bing’s convertible when bellhop Hay Morrison recognized the American icon and quickly escorted the men to two plush suites on the seventh floor.