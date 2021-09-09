Dream of nuclear fusion as energy source remains elusive

As a civilization, we use something in the area of 173,340 terrawatt hours of energy to fuel our civilization.

This energy is generated from a variety of sources including, biomass such as wood, coal, oil, gas, nuclear, hydropower, wind and other renewable energy sources.

The amount of biomass that we burn for energy has remained constant for several hundred years, but all of the other sources have increased dramatically in the past 120 years.

Coal fueled the Industrial Revolution and continues to be a major source of energy today. In the first quarter of the 20th century, gas and oil became major players in the energy game and are still increasing today. Until you get to nuclear power and a host of renewables, such as wind and solar, all the major sources of energy generate greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide, which trap heat from the sun in the atmosphere and cause the average temperature to increase. This results in climatic change that generates drought, massive storms and flooding on a planetary scale.

This problem is compounded by economic disparity where Third World countries look enviously on those in the First World and say: “I want what you have.” They are willing to do what we did to obtain our lifestyle. Unfortunately, the means by which we have achieved our economic progress depended upon our use of fossil fuels that have given us the present problem.

While there has been great progress in the creation of new, renewable forms of energy, none is a major player in the world energy scene. The only viable option appears to be a vast expansion of our nuclear generation programs. Unfortunately, Three Mile Island and Chernobyl have given nuclear power a bad reputation, despite having one of the most enviable safety records of any generation technology.