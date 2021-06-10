Discover local birds with help from library
Article content
Learn about common and rare birds in the area with an upcoming Brantford Public Library virtual event.
Registration is now open for a free live virtual Discover Birds of Ontario event on June 15 at 2 p.m. People can register through the library’s online events calendar or by calling 519-756-2220, ext. 2.
Discover local birds with help from library Back to video
The event will be led by birder David T. Chapman, who has decades of experience exploring birds and wildlife in Ontario. At the event, people will learn how to recognize all kinds of birds from common ones to those seldom seen, such as the painted bunting and northern hawk owl.
Anyone interested in birding also will want to check out the library’s physical and digital collection of books and magazines.
The 2006 book, Birds of Hamilton and Surrounding Area by Robert Curry, would be a great starting point to discover local birds. The library has two copies.
There also are two copies of the Lorimer Pocketguide to Hamilton Birds, which features a list of birding hot spots in the Hamilton area, along full colour illustrations, tips on attracting birds and even diagrams of bird beaks.
Advertisement
Article content
The 2019 book, Best Places to Bird in Ontario, will provide helpful information for anyone looking for birding destinations beyond the local area. However, many of the 38 sites described in this book are accessible within a two- or three-hour drive from the area.
The library also offers several digital magazines on birding available on-demand through a computer, smartphone or tablet and both PressReader and OverDrive services.
In the OverDrive platform, and the associated Libby app, there are current editions of BirdWatching, and Birds & Blooms. Both feature images and information on birds found in North America.
The PressReader service has the U.K. magazine, Birdwatch, and the U.K. version of BirdWatching. It also has the magazine Birds and Blooms.
All of these magazines can be downloaded to your smartphone to be read anywhere you don’t have an internet connection.
During Step 1 of the provincial re-opening, the library offers curbside pickup at both the main and St. Paul branches.
Books can be requested through the library’s online catalogue or by calling 519-756-2220, ext. 2. Limited printing and computer services also are available at the main branch.
At Your Library is a weekly column provided by the staff of the Brantford Public Library. Readers requiring more information can visit www.brantford.library.on.ca.