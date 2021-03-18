Mabel seeks to bolster Bell's spirit amid patent failure







In our world of electronic and digital communications, one wonders what evidence of our day-to-day lives will exist for our descendants in the next century. Modern technology has given us the ability to be in almost constant touch with one another. But, will our emails and texts still exist a hundred years from now? For decades, letter writing was often an everyday occurrence for most people. Keeping in touch meant sitting down with pen and paper. Receiving a letter was often an exciting event, especially from someone miles away. And, for many, including Alexander Graham Bell and his family, these letters were something to be kept, not simply discarded once read. The Bells were profuse writers and as a result, their story can be told today through thousands of letters. Born in Scotland in 1847, Alexander Graham Bell lived a unique life. Influenced by his father, Melville, a professor of elocution, and his deaf mother, Eliza; the loss of his brothers, Melville and Edward, to Consumption; and marriage to his deaf pupil, Mabel Hubbard, Bell left a legacy to the world that few could imagine living without. How this came to pass is best revealed through the letters between these individuals. Here, we present those letters to you.

Article content … Having scolded Alec for his procrastinating habits, Mabel wrote that she would not again speak ill of him on this matter. … My dear Alec I am so very sorry to hear about the failure of the Spark Arrester. It seemed such a splendid thing and it is too bad to lose it after working so hard on it. But my dear Alec I really don’t see what the other failures and disappointments are. The spark arrester is a pretty bad failure and disappointment but it is luckily only one, while you spoke of several. So far as I can see from your letter it is Mr. Gray and more than you who is to be disheartened by the way the patent stands now. I know all about the caveats and have often wondered why you never spoke of procuring one. I should think if you can prove having the perfected invention before Mr. Gray made any communication on the subject there would be no difficulty in your procuring a patent. Anyhow I will hope so and watch eagerly to hear how matters stand. And if worst comes to worst, why you have talents which surely must give you other chances, and are young, and for the young surely there is not only one chance, and this will be a good lesson to you and next time you will profit by the experience gained now. I am glad my imprudence did not have any bad effects. You may be sure I will not interfere with you again that way. I am glad you are so comfortably quartered and have found such pleasant friends. I wish however you could see more of my father and he of you. Well, I am glad to see that you are beginning to appreciate us Americans, I have more hope now that from admiring our inventive talent you will go on to admire other of our good qualities, and to want to enroll yourself among the long and glorious list of American noblemen.

Article content No more letters for you, I don’t understand as I thought you had such a large correspondence. I sent a postal to Miss Dudley, with the address Miss Locke gave me. I could not write yesterday as I was in Boston all day. In the evening we proved the truth of the proverb, “Misfortunes never come singly.” First Mamma spilt the milk over the library table and the flounce of a new dress she was making, then the old-fashioned clock in the corner resented Uncle Eustis’ investigations so much that it nearly tumbled over on his head, and has not yet quite recovered its equilibrium. Finally a thimble — a small but important thing — mysteriously disappeared and kept us in movement until half past eight when it was discovered to have been serenely watching the commotion from the mantelpiece in full view of us all. But I must run and mail this. With much love for yourself and every one else. Mabel The Bell Letters are annotated by Brian Wood, curator, Bell Homestead National Historic Site.

