Article content

Did you know that we are still living in the final stages of an ice age?

With all this talk of global warming and climate change, it is difficult to wrap your head around the fact that the Earth’s climate is variable on a time scale that dwarfs human lifetimes and just how dramatic those changes can be. The Pleistocene ice age has been going on for at least the past 2.5 million years. It may be part of a longer ice age going back at least the past 40 million years.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. We're still living in an ice age? Cool Back to video

Ice ages are not what most people think of when they hear that term. They picture vast ice sheets, kilometres deep, that cover the land. That is part of an ice age, however, they are composed of glacial periods and warmer times known as inter-glacial periods when it can be relatively warm. The difference is that glacial periods tend to last for many tens of thousands of years, whereas the warmer periods only last a few thousand years.

We are in such an inter-glacial period right and have been for more than the last 10,000 years. If not for manmade global warming, we would probably be seeing cooler temperatures for the future. These climate shifts are caused by changes in the amount of energy the Earth receives from the sun due, among many complex reasons, to the fact that the planet wobbles in its orbit, somewhat like a spinning top. When the Earth’s tilt changes, it affects the temperature of the planet. It is a complex relationship that we are still trying to understand today.