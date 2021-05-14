





Share this Story: Turf battles: Some cutting remarks

Turf battles: Some cutting remarks

Article content In the beginning, residential grass had more to do with power and status than appearance and aesthetics. Here’s the long and short of it. According to authors Roman Mars and Kurt Kohlstedt, the next time you’re grumbling about having to cut the lawn, you can blame Italy’s Renaissance artists. Back in the 1500s, they painted idealized landscapes that captivated English aristocrats who began to recreate them on their private estates. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Turf battles: Some cutting remarks Back to video It wasn’t just that grass was nice to look at. The first lawns were a demonstration of power and privilege, because only the rich could afford to leave their land unproductive and hire peasants with scythes to tend it. When Europeans went to the New World, they took their new grass fixation with them. Over time, lawns came to symbolize sophistication. Early landscape artist Andrew Jackson Downing saw them as an opportunity for harmony and neatness amidst the chaos of the city.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content He wrote in 1850 that “when smiling lawns and tasteful cottages begin to embellish a country . . . order and culture are established”. By the time the first suburbs developed, lawns were a central feature, emblematic of success and personal space. They were also a cheap and efficient way to beautify large clutches of land. And the trend has continued. Today, lawns are the most irrigated commodity in North America. The continent has three times more hectares of residential grass than corn and, in many cities, lawns cover a quarter of the entire municipal area — and that doesn’t include things like soccer fields and golf courses. We spend billions every year maintaining grass, much of it driven by neighbourhood peer pressure. But attitudes are changing, especially in areas hard hit by climate change. In drought-stricken California, then-Governor Jerry Brown said in 2015, “We’re in a new era and the idea of your nice, green grass getting water every day — that’s gonna be a thing of the past.” Today, some municipalities are paying residents to rip out lawns in favour of yards with few plants and a need for little or no maintenance. This is known as xeriscaping (from the Greek exeros, for dry), or zeroscaping. And water isn’t the only problem. Large tracts of lawn also displace plants and insects vital to humans, especially pollinators like bees. So, for lots of reasons, those who once chided others for their brown, scraggly grass may soon be complaining about neighbours whose lawns are too lush.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content From a spiritual perspective, it’s sobering to think we could eliminate global hunger with just the money it takes to keep our grass green. And lawns do represent a lapse of environmental stewardship — from wasted water to emission-spewing mowers — but I think there’s a problem that hits even closer to home. And that’s the metaphorical, largely ornamental turf we lay out for others to see, to demonstrate just how special we are. Really, we’re not much different from those English aristocrats. At home, work, play, and even at church, we mark out territory and spend a lot of time and effort keeping it groomed and manicured, to impress others with what we have, what we do, and who we are. Pride and the position we assign ourselves are often the only way some of us find any sense of identity or meaning. Our personal turf becomes a reflection of how we see ourselves, and how we want others to see us. It’s a self-assigned symbol of success and sophistication. Sometimes that pride and need for approval are simply our way of bringing a semblance of order and harmony to the chaos around us. We can’t control life, so we do everything possible to impose our will on the few things we can make a mark on, like our image. Many times, it’s not about keeping up with the Joneses, but about surpassing them entirely. To do that, we focus on our possessions, abilities, reputation, or perceived piety. We spend money, time, and effort on maintaining and growing those things, but the cycle never ends.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Meantime, we’re in the middle of a spiritual drought as people struggle to find real and lasting significance. As that drought deepens, some are beginning to see that pouring precious resources into the superficial is a complete waste. So there’s a move afoot to return to a more natural approach. It involves ripping out the ever-thirsty pride and pretence that require constant maintenance, and replacing them with a deep sense of contentment and self-acceptance that comes from feeling loved and valued by God and the significant people in our lives. Once we feel truly safe and secure, there’s no maintenance required. We are who we are. We simply accept that some will value us, and others will avoid us. But that doesn’t mean we get to look down on those who persist in watering and manicuring their own egos. Our job is to love them and lead by example, even when the grass really is greener on the other side. Share your thoughts with Rick at info@followers.ca A former TV reporter, he pastors a nondenominational church in Brantford, Followers of Christ (www.followers.ca), and teaches media at Laurier Brantford.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford