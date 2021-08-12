This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content The other day, I was scrolling through a list of old movies and found one that I had not seen for 60 years when it showed up on the late show. It was called Dinosaurus!

Article content It was a film released in 1960 and was meant to star Steve McQueen, but ended up starring Ward Ramsey, a square-jawed 1950’s style hero. It is a typical movie of its time with a good-guy hero, a simpering love interest, a stereotypical corrupt official, a plucky kid, and a monster to make things interesting. In fact, there were two monsters. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Pterosaurs unlike any other flying creature Back to video The best part of the movie is the cheesie special effects that were clearly clay models manipulated by stop-action photography. It showed that in 1960, people thought of dinosaurs as slow-moving, brutish creatures who were driven to eat everything in sight. Over the next 60 years, we learned a great deal about dinosaurs and our picture of them has changed dramatically. Gone are the slow-moving, brutish creatures of early interpretation, replaced by fast, active hunters and foragers that ruled the earth for 250 million years. So successful were these creatures that it was not until they were gone from the earth that mammals in general, and man specifically, were able to get a foothold on the planet. Until that happened, our ancestors were tiny shrew-like creatures that hunted at night and kept to the shadows to survive. Some of the most magnificent creatures of that time were the Pterosaurs, often called winged dinosaurs. While it is generally assumed that Pterosaurs were dinosaurs, in fact, they were not. The name Pterosaur means Winged Lizard. Due to the fact that their limbs stretch out to the side, they are not classed as dinosaurs, but they were magnificent creatures all the same.

Article content The largest Pterosaurs had wingspans of up to 11 metres and long pointed heads, sometimes sporting a large crest. If they were standing on the ground, they would have been the height of a modern-day giraffe. The smallest had wingspans of about 25 centimetres. Unlike modern birds, which are the descendants of the dinosaurs, Pterosaurs did not have feathered wings. Their wings were composed of skin stretched between their elongated fingers. Modern birds tend to have their arms modified into wings, but with the Pterosaurs, it was their fingers that make up the bony structure of the wing in the same way that modern bats form their wings. To fly, Pterosaurs, like modern birds, had hollow bones to make for a light, strong frame that could resist the forces applied to the bones without being too heavy to take to the air. It is thought that Pterosaurs exhibited sexual dimorphism, a fancy way of saying that the males and females were structurally different. We see that in modern birds where the males are showier to attract mates. Sometimes the males also had large crests and strong skulls that suggest they were built for fighting for mates. The Pterosaurs finally died out about 65 million years ago, which was about the same time that a mass extinction, probably caused by an asteroid hitting the Yucatan peninsula in Mexico, ended the reign of the dinosaurs. It is difficult to imagine a world where the sky could be filled with creatures with wings as wide as a transport truck soaring like vultures looking for prey. It would have been a magnificent sight, provided you were not their preferred prey.

Article content Today, the ecological niche that the Pterosaurs once inhabited has been replaced by birds. It is somewhat ironic that while the Pterosaurs were not dinosaurs, in the strict sense, their place in ecology was taken by the feathered birds, which are almost certainly the descendants of the dinosaurs that once competed with them for food in the world millions of years ago. Tim Philp has enjoyed science since he was old enough to read. Having worked in technical fields all his life, he shares his love of science with readers weekly. He can be reached by e-mail at: tphilp@bfree.on.ca or via snail mail c/o The Expositor.

