Mondays are for discovery

Kids can be entertained all week with online and take home activities from the Brantford Public Library.
The library has take-home kits available every Monday, along with two videos that will be posted to its website and Facebook page that kids will find entertaining and informative.
The Take and Make kits will be available at the main branch on a first-come-first-served basis every Monday morning. A limited number will be available at the St. Paul Branch on Tuesday.
These Take and Make kits are inspired by books available from the library and provide a number of activities for kids to do on their own or with a parent. These activities encourage kids to think creatively and use problem solving skills. The Take and Make kits will also introduce readers to new authors they might enjoy.
Along with the Take and Make Kits, the library will also post two new children’s videos to the Brantford Public Library YouTube page every Monday.
The first video is Preschool Stars, which introduces young children and families to skills they will need as they move into kindergarten. Plus, the segment will feature a storytime.
The second video posted every Monday this summer is the Discovery Club for Kids video. This video series will appeal to kids ages 6-12 years old. Along with encouraging lifelong learning among younger people, the video series will introduce viewers to local businesses and professionals. The first video in the series featured fruit carving ideas and instructions on how to make healthy snacks from restaurant Bistro Seven. Plus, MODO Yoga in Brantford demonstrated some yoga moves that kids could follow along to and practice at home.
Finally, kids can submit all of their summer reading any day of the week as part of the TD Summer Reading Club. All reading submitted will earn the participant a chance to win a weekly, monthly or grand prize draw. Prizes include books, ice cream coupons from Dairee Delite and even tech kits.
Visit the library’s online event calendar for more details on these programs and events.
People can also visit both branches of the library and explore the entire children’s collection. The main branch is open Monday to Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The St. Paul Branch is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Notes, these are temporary hours and may be extended in the near future.
At Your Library is a weekly column provided by the staff of the Brantford Public Library. Readers requiring more information can visit www.brantford.library.on.ca.