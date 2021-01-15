Mabel says Bell needs her kind of 'wholesome tyranny'

Article content continued

In Hartford, Mabel responded to Alec’s letter, thanking him for checking in on her sisters and giving her opinion of a the fame received by another inventor.

Hartford

Monday Jan 17

My dear Alec

Many thanks for your letter received a little while ago. I enjoyed it so much only it put me into such a passion with my own letter to you, it was so nice and I felt mine such a poor exchange for it.

I am sorry indeed to have missed Miss Rogers, I should have liked to thank her for her kind note, but hope you did so for me.

I am glad you have such a proper appreciation of the benefits of living under my apron strings. This separation is very well if it teaches you to know when you are fortunate.

Thank you for telling me about your visit to Cambridge, I can imagine them all perfectly now.

I am so sorry you have so much work to do, and wish I could help you, I am getting almost tired of my holiday already, and shall be glad to go back to work, though I am enjoying myself here, they are all very kind, and I like them extremely. Josie and I went out to walk yesterday past the immense place of the inventor of the Colt Revolver. He made an immense fortune, and earned much fame and honor by that one little thing. It does seem ridiculous, I wonder if you will ever get half the money by a thing of infinitely greater real benefit to mankind. I should be quite content if you did, but not if you had only half the fame and honor, it would neither be just or fair I think. However whatever you do I will not write a memoir of you like the one his wife has written. Some things in it are beautiful, but it does not seem if Mrs. Colt could have possessed any deep feelings if she would blazon forth to the whole world what her husband said to her in the most private manner, and on his death-bed. Neither do I see how she could talk of his great beauty. It may be perfectly true he was a handsome man, but he was so near to her it is almost as if she were praising her own good looks. And beauty is a matter of opinion, and not everyone will agree with her praise, and many of those who do will not wish to just because she says so much of it.