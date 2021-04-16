Article content

One of the best online video learning services is now available for free through the Brantford Public Library.

The library began offering free access to LinkedIn Learning and its more than 16,000 video tutorials on April 15.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Library upgrades to LinkedIn Learning Back to video

This service is available anywhere you have an internet connection on a computer, tablet or smart device. Anyone living in Brantford, Brant and Six Nations can join the library through an online application and start using this service instantly. Just go to www.brantfordlibrary.ca/join.

The LinkedIn Learning service is an upgrade from the previous Lynda.com service, which was purchased by LinkedIn a few years ago. Lynda.com only had 7,000 videos in English, compared to the 16,000 videos available through LinkedIn Learning in seven languages, including French, Spanish and Mandarin.

The LinkedIn Learning platform is kind of like the Netflix for learning. Library members sign in online or through the LinkedIn Learning app with their library card information. Then, they can browse through the entire video collection or search for certain topics. Videos have transcripts, which make it easy to follow along, and there are practice files that can be downloaded.