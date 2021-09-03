In-person storytimes returning to library
Article content
In-person storytimes are returning to the Brantford Public Library.
Advertisement
Article content
There will be two storytimes a week offered at the main branch. Library membership is not required to attend these events, but people must register for individual dates.
In-person storytimes returning to library Back to video
Registration is accepted through the library’s online events calendar or by visiting or calling the library.
The first storytime at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 13 is Baby and Me, which uses songs and rhymes to help babies and parents bond. This event is best for children up to two years old.
The second live storytime series at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 16 is Preschool Star, which will introduce preschoolers to songs, rhymes and games that will help them learn and keep them engaged.
Along with being entertaining for children, these storytimes help parents connect with other parents and forge lifelong family memories.
Prior to the pandemic, hundreds of families would visit the library each year to participate in storytime sessions.
COVID protocols will be in place for these live in-library storytimes. These include screening prior to participation, the wearing of masks and maintaining physical distance from other participants. The events will be cancelled or moved online if government legislation does not permit in-person events.
Parents looking for an online storytime option can visit the library’s YouTube page or Home Based Activities Page for pre-recorded storytimes and STEAM activities.
New virtual storytimes will also be posted on Sept. 13, Oct. 4, Nov. 1 and Dec. 6.
Advertisement
Article content
Along with storytimes, the library, beginning Sept. 14, will offer take and make kits for children. These kits, available on a first-come, first-served basis, can be picked up at either the main or St. Paul branch the first Tuesday of every month this fall.
Each kit will have activities for children to do in their free time. The activities will revolve around popular books that children can borrow from the library.
Beginning Sept. 7, the Library will extend the hours at the St. Paul branch to 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesdays through Thursdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays.
At Your Library is a weekly column provided by the staff of the Brantford Public Library. Readers requiring more information can visit www.brantfordlibrary.ca.