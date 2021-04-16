





Article content To see the full scope of history, you sometimes have to look at the past from a whole new angle. That’s especially true in London, England, where remnants of history have been turned into modern urban features so commonplace most tourists don’t know what they’re seeing. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. (Getting) past experiences Back to video So, at first, many of the metal fences and railings around British estate housing seem rather simple and ordinary — until you understand they’ve actually turned the past on its side. Those fence panels were once wartime stretchers. When the Nazis started bombing England, authorities commissioned 600,000 of the wire mesh metal frames, for use during air raids. They were sturdy and quick to clean, with curved supports to make it easier to lift them off the ground. The stretchers helped save countless lives. But at the end of the war, there was a giant surplus. So London County Council looked for alternative uses. Somebody came up with the idea of rotating the stretchers, putting them between vertical support posts, and using them for fencing in the east and south ends of the city. Ironically, some places had lost their original metal fencing so it could be melted down to make weapons for the war effort.

Article content Today, the stretchers have served their new purpose for almost 80 years, but even some city residents are unaware of their history. The Stretcher Railing Society is trying to change that, and preserve the fences which are deteriorating quickly because of age and exposure to the elements. “When somebody told me about them, I was slightly taken aback,” architectural conservationist Rosie Shaw told CBC. “To look at the volunteers who were using them and the lives that were saved [or] maybe lost on them… I think that’s why so many people have responded the way they have.” But repurposing the past was happening long before the 1940s. Just look at the city’s bollards — the posts used for centuries to moor ships, block off pedestrian streets, and protect people and property from carts, and then cars. The earliest ones were wooden. But in the early 1800s, another surplus led to another innovation. When the Napoleonic War finished, Britain had literally tonnes of cast iron cannons she no longer needed, including some captured from the French. Bronze ones were melted down for their metal, but cast iron had a low scrap value. So officials started burying the cannons halfway into the ground — muzzle up — transforming them into bollards. The openings were blocked by either an oversize cannonball, or a cross-shaped piece of iron. The idea caught on and a few foundries used old military specs to make cannons expressly for use as bollards. But authentic cannon bollards can be found in places ranging from Havana, Cuba, to Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Article content They line sidewalks on narrow streets to keep pedestrians safe from cars, or moor ships on the waterfront, or guard buildings at busy intersections like silent, solid sentries. Whether we realize it or it not, we all have in our lives symbolic bollards and boundary markers built on the past. That’s because we change, and so do our circumstances, so we have to find new ways to use our personalty traits, our talents, and our experiences, both good and bad. When we do that, it often helps us find meaning for ourselves, and blesses the lives of others. When Christians talk about stewardship — the responsibility of taking care of what God has given us — we usually focus on the responsible use of our money, possessions, and the environment. But good stewardship also involves sharing who we are and what we’ve been through. So, what have you learned from the past? What tools and insights have you carried forward? And how will you use all that to serve those around you? After all, all of us have been through the wars, and conflict teaches us important lessons about ourselves and relationships. After reflection, and sometimes a measure of repentance, we can up-end powerful emotions like anger, ambition, and obstinance, changing them from weapons of destruction into new ways of instruction. Think about what could happen if we refine anger into righteous indignation; selfish ambition into a driving desire to help the vulnerable; and obstinance into determined perseverance. The very things that fed conflict can free people from it, by guiding and protecting them, or helping them moor their lives in a more secure way.

Article content Though we often think of fences as a negative thing, they set out territory, set down expectations of privacy and respect, and set up deterrents against those who would take what we have. Emotional boundaries do the same. They carry us to safety by setting limits on the unreasonable demands or expectations of others who would intrude on our dignity, or steal our joy and peace of mind. History doesn’t have to repeat itself. When we learn from it, what we’ve come though informs what we go through, and our past becomes a present to the future. Like those fences and bollards, everything depends on how we look at things. Share your thoughts with Rick at info@followers.ca A former TV reporter, he pastors a nondenominational church in Brantford, Followers of Christ (www.followers.ca), and teaches media at Laurier Brantford.

