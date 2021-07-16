This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content With the invention of safety glass, the auto industry saw new windows of opportunity. But, the innovation’s full potential wasn’t immediately clear.

Article content In 1903, French chemist Edouard Benedictus was working in his lab when he dropped a glass flask. It shattered, but the shards didn’t go flying. When the researcher inspected the vessel, he saw that a film had formed on the inside. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Faith: a Shattering Experience Back to video Benedictus knew the flask had contained an alcohol solution of collodion — a plastic made by coating cotton with with sulphuric and nitric acids. When the solvent evaporated, it had left a thin layer of plastic on the inside of the glass. Though intrigued, the chemist didn’t think much about his observation, until he read a newspaper story about a young girl who was cut by glass in one of the first automobile accidents. That prompted him to stay up all night, trying to make a plastic coating on glass. In less than a day, Benedictus produced the very first sheet of laminated safety glass, which he called triplex because it was a film of cellulose nitrate sandwiched between two sheets of glass. The material was strong, but even if the panes broke, the pieces stayed put because of the plastic layer. In 1909, Benedictus got a patent and went into production. But the first use of his glass was in the face shields of First World War gas masks. It was another ten years before safety glass was standard in American cars. Even then, cellulose nitrate yellowed with age. So in 1933, it was replaced by cellulose acetate, which wasn’t as strong but kept its clarity. Later, a synthetic resin called vinylbutyral turned out to be even better, and it’s been used in windshields since 1939.

Article content That laminated glass was predated by tempered glass, which came out of experiments in the mid-1800s. Another Frenchman — Francois Barthelemy Alfred Royer de la Bastie (whew!) — heated glass until it melted, then cooled it fast. The drastic temperature change made the glass stronger and shatter-resistant. That process is much the same today, though some glass is bathed in molten potassium nitrate, which makes it even tougher. Hockey rink glass is the tempered variety and — on the few occasions when it does break — it disintegrates into smithereens, giving players little more than a harmless shower. The side windows of cars are also tempered glass, but the windshields are usually made of its laminated cousin. It’s my contention that spirituality and adversity are like safety glass. To begin with, the New Testament talks about how God gives believers the Holy Spirit, a part of Himself who dwells within us to strengthen, comfort, and shape us. “It’s God who enables us… to be strong for Christ. He has commissioned us, and identified us as His own by placing the Holy Spirit in our hearts as the first instalment that guarantees everything He has promised us.” (2 Cor. 1:21, 22) But that divine strength is encased within our human weakness. Paul puts it this way: “We now have this light shining in our hearts, but we’re like fragile vessels containing this great treasure. This makes it clear our great power is from God, not from ourselves.

Article content “We’re pressed on every side by troubles, but not crushed; perplexed, but not driven to despair… We get knocked down, but not destroyed. We know that God, who raised the Lord Jesus, will also raise us. That’s why we never give up. “Though our bodies are dying, our spirits are being renewed every day. For our present troubles are small and won’t last very long. But the things we cannot see will last forever.” (2 Cor. 4:7-9, 14-18) Our inner Strength keeps our hearts together, and those hearts are often tempered by adversity. “So we can rejoice when we run into problems, for we know they help us develop endurance. And endurance develops strength of character, and character strengthens our confident hope of salvation… “For we know how much God loves us, because He’s given us the Holy Spirit to fill our hearts with his love. So now we rejoice in our wonderful new relationship with God because our Lord has made us friends of God.” (Rom. 5:3-5, 11) The Spirit of God brings not only strength, but clarity. But if we neglect the Spirit and ignore His impulses, our hearts grow dim and yellow. Genuine spirituality requires we stay current with God so we can see where we are and where we’re going as our spirits are “renewed every day”. As we’ve already seen, having God in our lives makes us stronger, but not invincible. We’ll still go to pieces from time to time. But when it happens, our faith should ensure that others don’t get hurt, and that all the shards of our broken hearts will be held in place. And unlike safety glass, those hearts can be made whole by the grace and power of God, especially when we give him every one of the pieces, holding nothing back. And it’s comforting to know that — while that happens — God can keep us together, even when we’re broken. Share your thoughts with Rick at info@followers.ca A former TV reporter, he pastors a nondenominational church in Brantford, Followers of Christ (www.followers.ca), and teaches media at Laurier Brantford.

