Cataract surgery is music to the ears

This past March, as nurses were assisting Gary Surette onto an operating room table at Brantford General Hospital, the furthest thing from his mind was his granddaughter, Julia.

She is a singer, who is studying music at the prestigious Royal Academy of Music in London England.

“I had been told that cataract surgery is a routine procedure but that didn’t stop me from being nervous,” Surette said.

“As I was being positioned underneath a large, very bright operating room light, I heard Dr. (Fabio) Zanetti say, “Let’s play some music. I have something special for you.”

Soon, the operating room filled with the sounds of the opera, Gianni Schicchi. Surette couldn’t believe his ears.

“It was at that point that Dr. Zanetti told the nurses that my granddaughter is an accomplished soprano enrolled in the masters program in England,” Surette said.

“The music was very settling.”

Zanetti, an ophthalmologist, has been doing cataract surgery for almost 30 years at BGH. He likes to play music to help calm patients. It was during the initial consultation that Zanetti associated Surette and his granddaughter.

“When we met for the first time in my office, I told Gary that I recognized his last name. A friend of our daughter is a singer, and I heard her sing with Julia at a church in Brantford. Her voice is absolutely beautiful,” Zanetti said.

“I decided then that I would play something special for Gary in the operating room.”

Following the procedure, Surette had a follow-up appointment with Zanetti.

“Dr. Zanetti examined my eye and gave it the ‘all clear.’ Then, he asked if I would like to hear more of the music he played while I was having my cataract surgery.