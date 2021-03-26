





Share this Story: Buildings on Market have stories to tell

Buildings on Market have stories to tell Photo by Kevin Shelby / jpg, BR

Article content This is Part 1 of two-part series of columns. Part 2 will be published in April 24. All buildings have a story to tell. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Buildings on Market have stories to tell Back to video The buildings on Market Street, between Chatham and Nelson streets, and one house on Chatham, are slated to be torn down to make way for an apartment building. What are their stories? 31 Chatham St. Thomas Broughton, who resided at 31 Chatham, served as Brantford town councillor from 1858 to 1860. When the Chancery Court awarded the Grand River Navigation Co. to the town in1861, Broughton was hired as the receiver in charge of all revenues from tolls. The committee of navigation was set up to report monthly to town council on the affairs of the Grand River company. Broughton experienced a constant battle with some councillors, who thought him arrogant and disloyal to the town and in favour of the navigation company. They questioned the company receipts. Some councillors tried to set up a board of inquiry into Broughton’s behaviour but, whenever the issue came up at a meeting. there was never a quorum.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Broughton was ousted in 1867 and turned over his books, accounts and collected revenues. He was replaced by George Hacon, who was appointed acting superintendent of the Grand River company. Hacon discovered that Broughton’s books were in good shape after all. Broughton’s house was built in Italianate style which was popular from the 1850s to 1900. The front has a two-storey bay. Above the main floor windows and door are stone arches with keystones in the middle, while on second-floor windows only have arches. Brackets are found under the eaves along the roof line and quoins are the raised stones along the edges of house’s front corners. 35 Chatham St. Photo by Kevin Shelby / jpg, BR Brantford’s unique Crystal Cottage at 35 Chatham is ready to make its journey to its new location beside the Brant County Museum and Archives on Charlotte Street. This one of a kind cottage has its name clearly displayed on the pediment, with the words separated by a bottle topped by a shell. An arch and patterned gingerbread accent the pediment. The gingerbread then travels around under the roof line of the cottage. The red lines of brick above the windows accent the row of bottles. The original shutters that fit over the windows would have been used in summer to cool the house. This was a early form of

air conditioning. The families who have lived in the cottage for more than 140 years have shown the home the respect that it has deserved. 138 Market St. jpg, BR Life in Canada for the Marquis family began in1852 when Eliza Marquis, a widow, her brother, Duncan, and her 11-year-old son, Duncan, and three daughters emigrated from Scotland to Mount Pleasant, where two of her brothers had already settled.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Eliza’s son attended Nelles Academy in Mount Pleasant, which was one of two octagonal buildings in the village. It was believed that its shape, space and natural light protected those inside from virulent diseases and the room’s wide angles prevented occupants from being

cornered by the devil. Duncan’s teacher, Walter T. Briggs, encouraged him to study medicine. He enrolled at the Victoria Medical College in Toronto, graduated in 1865 and returned to Mount Pleasant, where he set up his practice in his home at the south end of the village. A side wing was added to

the house, which was possibly a dispensary. During his career, he visited major hospitals in New York City and was regarded as a specialist of many diseases of the day. After practising for 22 years in Mount Pleasant, he moved his practice to Brantford. Upon the death of Dr, W. Carson, Marquis was appointed by the provincial government to be the physician at the Ontario Institute for the Blind in Brantford, now the W Ross Macdonald School. But, because of illness, he was unable to accept the position. By this time, his son, John, was a doctor and substituted for his father. Duncan’s grandson, J.A.D. (Jack) Marquis also held this position. In memory of doctors Duncan and John Marquis, the public address system at the Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church was donated by Dr. J.A.D. Marquis in 1989. At five, John Marquis had laid the cornerstone for the church. In 1899, after the death of his father, Dr. John Marquis looked after his father’s and his own practice in Brantford. In 1908, he built for $1,600 the present building at 138 Market with his office at the corner and two dwellings attached to the office. His son, Jack, had a copy of the contractor’s bill. The middle section of the building was built in Italianate style with a two-storey bay, stone arches, keystones, brackets and quoins. John died in 1950

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Jack Archibald Duncan Marquis was named for his father, his grandfather and his grandfather’s brother. In 1933, he graduated from the University of Toronto and interned at the Toronto General Hospital. He then spent 18 months in post-graduate studies at London Hospital, Dublin “Woke” Obstetrics Hospital and Glasgow Children’s Hospital. By 1936, he began working at his father’s practice until he retired in 1985. He served in the Second World War in the Royal Canadian Air Force as a wing commander. In 1928, Alexander Fleming, a bacteriologist, accidently discovered the action of the antibiotic, penicillin and, by 1941, other scientists had discovered a method for mass producing it. In the same year with the support of Prof. Ray Farquehason of the University of Toronto and Jack

Marquis of the RCAF, the first shipment of penicillin was sent to Canada for the treatment of people dying of meningitis. During the war, penicillin came into general use and was hailed as a “wonder drug” because of its ability to control certain types of bacterial infections. In 1986, with Dr. Marquis’ consent, St. Joseph’s Lifecare Foundation established the annual J.A.D. Marquis Award in recognition of volunteer service to the community. As a cornerstone in the medical community for 50 years and a major contributor of health initiatives at St. Joseph’s

Hospital, Dr. J.A.D. Marquis was the award’s first recipient. Today, a building on the grounds of the St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre is called Marquis House.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Three generations of the Marquis family served as medical doctors in Brantford from1865 to 1985. What an achievement! 132 Market St. jpg, BR Bruce Strong recalls that his father, John, first worked at Oscar Danby’s, where he enjoyed the customers and appreciated working with cloth, stitches and fashion so much that he opened his own shop between Chatham and Nelson streets, which remained open for 40 years. Because he lived at 107 Queen St., he walked to work for 9 a.m., went home for lunch and finished the day at 6 p.m. He always wore a fedora and suit to work. John’s competitions were Brown’s on the same block and Noble’s in the centre of the block, just north of his store. Men’s styles didn’t change too much over the years with three-piece and double-breasted styles being favourites. An average suit cost about $75 to $85. In the main part of Strong’s store, the suits were neatly hung, while full bolts of fabric were on display for the customers to choose from. Once the fabric was chosen, John measured the customer and sent the information to clothiers, such as the House of Hoberlin in

Hamilton. The customer was offered a try-on service, where the suit was sent back half-finished for John to fit the customer. When completed, the suit fit perfectly. Norm Dinsmore, who delivered many suits to the store, stated that the only tailored suit that he ever owned was made by John Strong. Wide stairs led to a second level at the back of the store, where there was a workshop and a photo studio.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content I’m sure that many folks in Brantford still cherish those old black-and-white memories that John Strong gave to us. Friends and neighbours would also gather here to chat. Wilf Emery, a regular visitor, would come with his bottles of Coke and stay for hours. The neighbourhood people always knew that they were welcome. John was a master at creating displays in two windows on either side of the front door that were changed every two weeks. Just after the Second World War, there were times when the lights had to be shut off to conserve electricity and sometimes there were brownouts when the voltage was cut. At the back of the building was a shed where coal was unloaded and shovelled down a chute to feed John’s two potbelly stoves. In later years, gas stoves were installed, ending the chore of taking out the ashes. For 40 years, John Strong built his business on honesty, service and quality. Sources: Thomas Broughton – Bruce Hill; The Story of John Strong, The Reliable Tailor – Bruce Strong; Dr. J. A. Marquis – Angela Files, Profiles, Central Presbyterian Church; Tom Kerby; Brant Museum and Archives; The Work of Our Hands. Mount Pleasant, Ontario, 1799 – 1899: A History. Local historian Ruth Lefler has been awarded the Lt.-Gov.’s Heritage Award for Lifetime Achievement. She welcomes readers’ comments. Email her at historybrant@yahoo.ca.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford