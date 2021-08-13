Booker nominees perfect for summer reading lists

Just in time for the dog days of summer when your “to-be-read list” might be drying up, the long-list of nominees has been announced for the prestigious Booker Prize.

These titles can be borrowed in a range of formats, including books and eBooks, from the Brantford Public Library. Call, visit or use the library’s online catalogue to request a title.

The Booker Prize long list, which was announced at the end of July, will be whittled down to a short list of contenders in mid-September. The winner will be announced November 3.

In total, there are 12 books on the long-list, including two from Canadian authors. Mary Lawson’s book A Town Called Solace is on the list, along with Rachel Cusk’s book Second Place.

The novel A Town Called Solace takes place in 1972 northern Ontario and is told from three different perspectives. The book has been praised for having absorbing characters and elements that will make a reader both laugh and cry.

Second Place, meanwhile, is a story of compassion that follows a character simply named L. This novel has received mixed reviews, with the New York Times calling it “really weird.”

Margaret Atwood was the winner of the £50,000 prize in 2019 for her novel The Testaments. Other Canadian winners were Michael Ondaatje in 1992 for his book The English Patient and Yann Martel in 2002 for his book Life of Pi. The English Patient was also named the winner of Golden Man Booker Prize in 2018, which recognized it as the best work of fiction in the last five decades.

Other nominees on the 2021 long-list include Sri Lankan Tamil author Anuk Arudpragasam for his book A Passage North, China Room by British author Sunjeev Sahota and No One is Talking about This by American Patricia Lockwood.