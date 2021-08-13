This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Beware of drowning in the desert

Beware of drowning in the desert Postmedia Network

Article content The notion that most deaths in the desert are due to sun and thirst is a factual mirage. More people drown in the wilderness than die of dehydration.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content According to the WorldAtlas website, more than a third of the planet is covered by deserts and only a fifth of that total is sand. The rest is rock, thin soil, and even ice because the desert designation is based on low precipitation and almost no surface water, not on temperature. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Beware of drowning in the desert Back to video So it’s not surprising a few people die of thirst each year when hikers get lost, cars break down in the middle of a wilderness, or trekkers don’t prepare properly. Heat stroke is deadly, and most deserts are home to venomous snakes and reptiles. But they’re not the greatest dangers. The biggest threats come from elsewhere, and they’re dangerous because they’re not obvious, or they strike without warning, or they happen so fast. At the top of the list is quicksand. A staple of B-movies from the 1960s, quicksand forms where desert sand is saturated by water, turning it into a lethal semi-liquid. When sand is trapped in water, it can’t escape so it loses strength and can no longer support weight. Though it’s impossible to sink entirely in such a quagmire, anyone trapped runs the risk of weather exposure, dehydration, hypothermia, and predators. The worst thing you can do when stuck, is struggle. The best way to escape is to move the legs slowly which increases the viscosity of the sand, then lie back on the sand, facing up. A bigger killer, by far, is the sandstorm, a roiling, suffocating cloud that moves with blinding speed over vast areas. The threat reduces visibility to nothing, destroys property, and often buries people alive.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In 525 B.C., 50,000 soldiers from ancient Iran perished in the Thar Desert during a massive sand storm. Archeologists found their haunting remains just a few years ago, an early reminder of a phenomenon that’s still a threat But you can also drown in water in many desserts, due to flash floods. They happen when torrential rains high in the mountains cascade down dry river beds, enveloping anything in their way. In 2006, 130 people perished in Rajasthan, India when a flash flood swept over part of the same desert where the Iranian soldiers drowned in sand. And in 2015, 18 people drowned in a series of desert floods near the Utah-Arizona border. As in all of these cases, we’re most vulnerable to emotional and spiritual threats when they come from an unexpected source. Most of us are smart enough to prepare for predictable dangers — like heading into the desert with enough water, sun protection, and some form of navigational help. But none of those precautions are effective against a more exotic menace. Likewise, it’s much easier to get hurt by those we trust and love, in our families, our social circles, and our churches. Trust is a beautiful and necessary thing in any good relationship, but it blinds us to the warning signs we’d see instantly in someone we weren’t close to. Sadly, that happens all the time in things like the abuse of children, date rape, and embezzlement. Though it’s not widely known, theft by church treasurers is extremely common, either because there are few safeguards, or because watchdogs don’t follow procedures, assuming the treasurer would never steal.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content That’s not to say we should develop a cynical mindset that assumes everyone is corrupt. Close, healthy relationships depend on letting people into our hearts. And most often, we’ll be safe. But we do need to be vigilant and keep an eye out for warning signs. Most areas prone to quicksand and flash floods are well-marked, to give the vulnerable a heads-up. Travellers ignore them at their peril. But other threats descend upon us without warning, or happen so fast they catch us completely off guard. Emotional and spiritual sandstorms include an unexpected medical diagnosis, the sudden death of someone we love, the loss of a prized job, and the shockingly abrupt end of a marriage. To be clear, some of those things do come with a measure of advance warning, just like weather forecasts in desert areas that alert hikers to possible flash floods. If you don’t eat right, exercise, and get enough sleep, chances are good that medical diagnoses is in your future. There are often early indications that a job is at risk. And I’ve counselled many people whose marriages “suddenly” collapsed after decades of persistent problems that went unaddressed. So we do have to pay attention, cultivate a long view that encourages us to take care of he little things, and recognize that life is fraught with dangers, unforeseen and predictable. “I will make a pathway through the wilderness and create rivers in the dry wasteland… so my chosen ones can be refreshed,” says God (Isaiah 43:19). Though that doesn’t mean we get a pass on pain and loss, we do have an assurance the Lord of the universe and beyond will guide and strengthen us. Just don’t get cocky or complacent. This desert is still dangerous. Share your thoughts with Rick at info@followers.caA former TV reporter, he pastors a nondenominational church in Brantford, Followers of Christ (www.followers.ca), and teaches media at Laurier Brantford.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford