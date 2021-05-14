Bell plans Shakespeare lectures

Born in Scotland in 1847, Alexander Graham Bell lived a unique life. Influenced by his father, Melville, a professor of elocution, and his deaf mother, Eliza; the loss of his brothers, Melville and Edward, to Consumption; and marriage to his deaf pupil, Mabel Hubbard, Bell left a legacy to the world that few could imagine living without. How this came to pass is best revealed through the letters between these individuals. Here, we present those letters to you.

In our world of electronic and digital communications, one wonders what evidence of our day-to-day lives will exist for our descendants in the next century. Modern technology has given us the ability to be in almost constant touch with one another. But, will our emails and texts still exist a hundred years from now? For decades, letter writing was often an everyday occurrence for most people. Keeping in touch meant sitting down with pen and paper. Receiving a letter was often an exciting event, especially from someone miles away. And, for many, including Alexander Graham Bell and his family, these letters were something to be kept, not simply discarded once read. The Bells were profuse writers and as a result, their story can be told today through thousands of letters.

Before his father’s arrival in Boston, Alec sent this letter home, giving the details of his planned itinerary. Without a doubt, Melville was to be kept busy and in the public eye much of the time. An astute lecturer, Melville would certainly have enjoyed every minute.

Boston University

No. 18 Beacon Street

Boston, March 18th, 1876

Dear Papa

Please let me know if you know the train you are coming by and I shall meet you at the depot. Should we not meet there please come direct to my rooms at 5 Exeter Place.

I think I shall be able to make arrangements for four or five lectures on Shakespeare.

1. Essex Institute, Salem. 2. Theological Seminary, Andover. 3. Boston University and a public lecture in Tremont Temple.

Mr. Williams (Lecture Bureau Agent) offers all facilities for getting up a lecture. He doubts whether we should do more than pay expenses – in which case he will not charge anything for services. Our plan is this. A public invitation is to be extended to you to re-deliver one of your Lowell Course upon Shakespeare. This invitation (signed by J.T. Fields, O.W. Holmes, Longfellow, Warren, Prof. Russell Lowell, Dr. Cotting, Prof. Monroe & Churchill, Hon. Geo. B. Emerson, Philbrick, G.G. Hubbard, Sturgis, Brooks, Brimmer, etc.) will be published in all the papers as an advertisement.

We propose to engage Tremont Temple and I will be responsible for rent of room etc.

I want you to give one of your best Shakespearian Lectures in Tremont Temple. Then on Saturday, April 1st to give a lecture on Visible Speech to Trustees and Faculties of Boston University to which the students of the University and the public shall be invited; and to be prepared to make an address to the members of the Normal Class there when you hand them their diplomas. I would like you specially to speak of the raised letters for the Blind – applicability to Primary Schools – and (as an advertisement for me) of its applicability to the correction of defective speech.

With love

Your affectionate son

Alec

Prof A.M. Bell

Brantford, Ont.

The Bell Letters are annotated by Brian Wood, Curator, Bell Homestead National Historic Site.